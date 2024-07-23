Trump Wouldn’t Want You to See This Hilarious ‘Real Housewives’ Spoof Trailer of His Second Term

A new satirical video reimagines the risks of a potential second Donald Trump presidency with a Real Housewives twist. The spoof trailer is a commentary on all potential members of Trump's future administration, aligning with the controversial Project 2025. “If you thought Trump’s last season was insane, meet the cast of season 2,” reads the text overlay that appears at the start of the funny Real Trump House of 2025 trailer shared by MeidasTouch Network on X, HuffPost reported.

This election isn’t a reality show. This is real life. With real consequences. pic.twitter.com/BBTk3UYd9f — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 17, 2024

The clip starts with Trump's incendiary statement about how he would be a dictator on day one. The video moves on to all the worrying new cabinet officials he'd hire and lists scary things each of them has said over the years. It includes conservative lawyer and potential attorney general, Mike Davis’, vow to deport over 10 million undocumented immigrants. "We’re gonna deport a lot of people, 10 million people and growing—anchor babies, their parents, their grandparents. We’re gonna put kids in cages. It’s gonna be glorious. We’re gonna detain a lot of people in the D.C. gulag and Gitmo," he had said, The Bulwark reported.

It was followed by rumored CIA director Kash Patel, who recently threatened that a Trump presidency means he's going to "come after everyone, including the media." “We will go out and find the conspirators — not just in government, but in the media,” Patel told Bannon, as per The Hill. “Yes, we’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections. We’re going to come after you. Whether it’s criminally or civilly, we’ll figure that out. This is why they hate us. This is why we’re tyrannical. This is why we’re dictators,” Patel said.

Next in the spoof trailer was rumored Secretary of State, Michele Bachmann, who once suggested during the Black Lives Matter protests back in 2020 that 'communists' and 'Marxists' who are transgender are working toward a revolution if Biden becomes president. "For people who know their Bible, this is exactly what the prophets told us," she claimed. She then bizarrely added, as per Salon, "Just like Black Lives Matter, [Antifa] is not a new movement, either. On their website, these are transgender Marxists, transgender Black Marxists who are seeking the overthrow of the United States and the dissolution of the traditional family."

The trailer also features, former White House adviser, Stephen Miller, who is reportedly currently finding ways to exploit civil rights laws to use against Black people who perform "anti-White racism." In the clip, Miller says, "Write the law in a way that protects your friends and harms the bad guy." The clip then shows rumored Press Secretary, Laura Loomer, a twice-failed congressional candidate, who is a self-described “proud Islamophobe.”

The clip finally concludes with another worrying rumored senior policy adviser, Kevin Roberts, who is currently president of the right-wing Heritage Foundation behind Project 2025, talking about the U.S. being “in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless ― if the Left allows it to be,” as per USA TODAY. The spoof trailer ends with the warning, “The presidency isn’t a one-man show. Don’t make this our reality.”