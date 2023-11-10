Late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel took a dig at the recent Republican presidential debate that notably excluded former President Donald Trump. In a humorous takedown on the absence of Trump—with the pun intended— Kimmel called the GOP contenders 'dopefuls' rather than hopefuls. "It’s a who’s who of who has no chance to beat Donald Trump," Kimmel said mockingly during his monologue on his late-night show, highlighting the undeniable void created by Trump not being present in the debate. “But it is ridiculous to have these debates without the front-runner. You know things have gone sideways when you’re watching something, and you think, ‘God, I wish Donald Trump was there,’” Kimmel jested. Eventually, the host playfully illustrated what a debate between different versions of Trump might look like, labeling it as 'Melania's worst nightmare come true.'

Kimmel’s light-hearted comedy also tackled the recent legal issues faced by Trump. With the former President set to take the stand in a civil fraud trial in New York, the attention on his legal challenges took the front seat. As per HuffPost, in the trial brought forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James, she alleged Trump and his business consistently indulged in fraud by inflating assets on financial statements to secure better terms on loans and insurance policies. However, this may now probably endanger Trump’s prized possessions, including the Trump Tower.

Comparisons have been drawn between Trump’s impending trial and past instances where former presidents had appeared in the court, as per CNN. The mention of Teddy Roosevelt’s trials from over a century ago, which eventually went inclined in his favor, contrasted widely with Trump’s ongoing legal proceedings. While Roosevelt faced legal challenges post-presidency, Trump’s legal dilemma remains intertwined with his politicl aspirations, with his defense strategy seemingly linked to his concurrent presidential campaign.

Trump debates himself! pic.twitter.com/q2GrlXPOXI — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 9, 2023

The legal drama around Trump’s civil and criminal cases, specifically the fraud trial’s aftermath (as well as the impact it could have on his assets), has grabbed headlines worldwide. The final verdict in the civil fraud case can lead to raised stakes, placing Trump Tower and other major key assets in a dangerous position. Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, also testified in court, blaming accountants for the company’s inflated assets. Ivanka, too, took a similar aproach and said she did not 'recall much' about the financial statements in question.

Kimmel’s comical spin on the Republican debate amid the legal turbulence surrounding Trump sheds light on the multifaceted and unpredictable nature of the political and legal arena. The convergence of political aspirations and legal challenges marks a tumultuous chapter in Trump's post-presidential journey, leaving the audience captivated by the unfolding drama. While Kimmel's satirical approach provided comic relief, the actual legal proceedings continue to shape the future of Trump's business and political landscape, creating an aura of uncertainty and anticipation.

