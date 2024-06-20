Trump Wildly Accuses Biden of Planning to Take Drug Before Debate: "He’s Gonna Be So Pumped Up"

In an audacious series of events, former President Donald Trump claimed that President Joe Biden would use cocaine before their upcoming debate. During a speech in Racine, Wisconsin, Trump suggested, “Joe Biden doesn’t have a clue. Now we’re gonna watch– is anybody gonna watch the debate? He’s gonna be so pumped up, he’s gonna be pumped up. You know all that stuff that was missing about a month ago from the White House? What happened?... Somebody didn’t pick up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine. I wonder who that could’ve been. I don’t know. Actually, I think it was Joe.”

Trump: I want to debate this guy but I’m going to demand a drug test pic.twitter.com/X9NCGloqoU — Acyn (@Acyn) May 18, 2024

As per the reports of Mediaite, the debate, set for June 27 and hosted by CNN, marks the first head-to-head clash between the two presumptive presidential nominees since their contentious encounters in 2020. Trump’s comments seem to reference an incident last year when a baggie of cocaine was found at the White House, indicating a connection to Biden.

In this clip from the Impaulsive podcast, Trump blames Biden for not following up on the Abraham Accords while he is in the middle of a conversation about drugs coming through our southern border pic.twitter.com/IWGMZ8WrzH — Lavrov Groyper (@punishedLavrov) June 13, 2024

This isn’t the first time conservative figures have speculated about Biden’s use of substances. Following Biden’s State of the Union address in March, Fox News' Sean Hannity criticized the President and suggested, “At times it became uncomfortable watching him screaming and yelling and speeding through that speech. The AP affectionately called it ‘feisty.’ I guess that’s one way to describe it. Tonight, America saw, let’s say, a very different Joe Biden. I might call him ‘Jacked-Up Joe.’ And that’s being charitable. He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry, old man.”

Hannity says that it might be wise for tRump to back out of the debate with President Biden. I wonder if tRump sent that message to Hannity to get people used to the idea before he actually backs out? — Cheryle (@CheryleRPh2) June 11, 2024

As per NBC News, in an interview, Biden explained his approach to the debate and remarked, “Say what I think. Let him say what he thinks. The things he says are off the wall: ‘I want to be a dictator on day one.’ I want to move in a direction where he talks about, you know, suspending the Constitution. All I have to do is hear what he says — remind people what he says and what I believe and what he believes. He’s about him. I’m about the country.”

Conversely, Trump’s team continues to paint Biden as an incompetent leader. GOP pollster Frank Luntz remarked, “This is going to be the most important debate since JFK-Richard Nixon in 1960. We all get a chance to see whether Joe Biden is as feeble as Trump says he is. We all get a chance to see whether Donald Trump is as unhinged as Joe Biden says he is. This is our chance to test the worst accusations of the candidates against each other.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

However, in Biden’s campaign, there is a sense of firm belief. Aides believe, “The ‘out of sight, out of mind’ concept of President Trump is real. I think people forget how he interacts, how he communicates, and the inaccuracies of what he says and promises to the American people. A debate like this deletes distraction and allows for people to see them next to each other and answer questions back to back and be able to compare them.”