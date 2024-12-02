Trump Was Once Caught Peeking at His Ex-Wife's Risqué Photo While He Was Married to Melania

After six years of marriage, Donald Trump and Marla Maples divorced in 1999, but they stayed dedicated to co-parenting their only daughter, Tiffany. In 2016, Trump commemorated the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration of Mexican culture and history while enjoying a $13.50 taco bowl at Trump Tower Grill. Among the many documents on Trump's desk was the 2016 World's Most Beautiful issue of People Magazine, which the business magnate seemed to be reading. "Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!" he captioned the picture. However, a strange detail was hidden beneath the stack of papers and magazines, a stunning photo of his ex-wife Maples in a blue bikini from the 1985 Hawaiian Tropic beauty pageant.

The Republican leader seemed enamored by his ex-wife even though he was married to Melania. As per the Daily Mail, in the past, Trump attempted to work out an agreement with Playboy so that his ex-wife would appear nude on the magazine's centerfold. But because of her Southern roots, Maples turned down the million-dollar offer. “My father was the choir director of the church my grandparents helped build,” she told Stuart Magazine in a recent exclusive. “I come from a family of farmers and preachers, which is not so different from who I am at my core today.”

lmao I forgot about this detail of the “i love hispanics!” taco bowl tweet. He’s eating on top of his ex-wife’s (Marla Maples) bikini photos. He’s really mesmerizing lol pic.twitter.com/3wa1Y5mf85 — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) January 2, 2024

Maples has maintained a strict vegetarian diet to stay in shape. "I am also dairy-free as I realized at 16 that my body both internally and externally had negative reactions to milk products," she told Naturally Savvy. The former Dancing with the Stars performer also credited her meditation techniques to achieving a radiant physique. In June 2021 the former model wowed admirers by posing in a black bikini body suit while on vacation with her daughter Tiffany Trump at Colorado's Dunton Hot Springs.

The philanthropist has been living a busy life ever since separating from Trump, however, when asked about her political views she hinted at supporting her ex-husband. “I try not to be political, but I love this country, and I know [the Trump] family is in it for our country. I believe I’m going to do my best to help this country in any way I can,” she told Lion's Share News in January. She previously stated on the Today show that Trump had presidential aspirations dating back to the 1990s. Maples went on to say that the couple decided he should put his political aspirations on hold at the moment because they understood it would be difficult for their blended family.

Marla Maples in 1995. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Vinnie Zuffante)

As per SCMP, Maples continued to scale her acting career by appearing in several productions even after her divorce, in 2019, the HBO smash televangelist comedy series The Righteous Gemstones confirmed that Maples had agreed to play Gay Nancy on a recurrent basis. She also appeared in several well-known dramas, including Happiness, Spin City, and The Nanny, for thirty years. Despite their differences, Maples continues to maintain a strong relationship with her ex-husband and his family.