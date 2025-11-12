Trump Wants to Deploy Troops to Protect a Shopping Center — The Problem Is, It Doesn’t Exist

President Donald Trump recently threatened to deploy troops to Chicago after expressing outrage over a shopping center that does not exist. “The Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Chicago, once considered our Nation’s BEST, now has a more than 28% vacancy rate, and is ready to call it quits unless something is done about the murder and crime, which is prevalent throughout the City,” the 79-year-old president raged in a Truth Social post just past midnight on Tuesday.

“CALL IN THE TROOPS, FAST, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!” he added.

However, there is no “Miracle Mile Shopping Center” in Illinois’ largest city. There are a few shopping centers with that name in Florida, California, New York, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. But it looks like those centers do not appear in the president’s plans to stage a military intervention in Chicago. Hence, he has dispatched personnel to other cities between 800 and 2,000 miles away.

Confused Trump, 79, Demands Troop Deployment Over Fictional Shopping Center pic.twitter.com/8ykFLAG8I4 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 11, 2025

Trump probably intended to refer to Chicago’s famous Magnificent Mile shopping district in his now viral late-night post. But apparently, he appears to have mixed up his source material. The president seems to have drawn on a Nov. 8 article. The article was by the conservative site Just the News with the headline, “Chicago Blues: Downtown office space vacancy rate jumps to record high levels.”

The article outlines that over the past two years, businesses cutting their office space in Chicago’s Loop district have resulted in about 2.3 million square feet being vacated.

The story, however, makes no mention of crime rates as a driving force behind the increase in vacancies. It instead attributes the changes to structural shifts in work culture after the COVID-19 pandemic, with more and more employers opting for remote or hybrid roles.

“Trump Demands ‘CALL IN THE TROOPS’ to Protect Chicago Shopping Center That Doesn’t Exist” When will the corporate media finally talk about Trump’s dementia?!!! https://t.co/AkzClF7UcS — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) November 11, 2025

Under the second MAGA administration, the federal government has taken up several deployments of law enforcement agents to Chicago. The objective is to combat what Trump insists is an immigrant-driven crime phenomenon in the Windy City.

The claim, however, has not been supported by any facts. Statistics released by the Chicago Mayor’s Office reveal that “ violent crime over the past year is down 22 percent.” This includes a 32 percent reduction in robberies and a 49 percent reduction in carjackings. Murders in the city this summer were at their lowest in more than 60 years.

CBS reports that some of the Border Patrol agents currently working in Chicago may now be diverted to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a new deportation crackdown slated to begin there later this month.