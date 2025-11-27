Trump Vows to Remove “Biden Filth” from the Lincoln Memorial Pool – “It’s Your Mess” – The Internet Fires Back

How many changes are too many changes for Donald Trump? After his dream project of renovating the White House Ballroom for $300 million, Trump has decided to clean the Lincoln Memorial Pool.

The President, in his new Truth Social entry, promised to clean the Lincoln Memorial Pool. He went on to blame former President Joe Biden’s administration for the condition of the pool and signed off the post with these words, “Make DC beautiful again.”

“This is the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool before Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and I fix it. Study it hard because you won’t be seeing this Biden filth and incompetence much longer.” Trump wrote.

The claims and promises made by Trump totally backfired. Some netizens accused Trump of focusing only on architectural tweaks and not on genuine issues. “People can’t afford food, housing, or healthcare. Trump is a conman. What does all that gold in the White House benefit? The ballroom? $1B on jet, building monuments…gave $40B to Argentina,” an X user wrote.

Echoing similar sentiments, another netizen commented, “Any chance you could focus on anything that will actually help the economy and the people versus all the cosmetic changes that only cost Americans money and do nothing to improve their lives?”

A section of Internet users agreed that all they care about are the skyrocketing prices and not cosmetic changes. “Honestly, I care more about the skyrocketing cost of living than a d— pool in DC,” read a comment.

Some decided to school Trump, saying that it is his administration that needs to be blamed and not Joe Biden’s. “After 10 months, this is definitely your responsibility as it’s your administration’s mess,” a user wrote. Another one wrote, agreeing, “Pretty sure Joe’s pool guy left, like 11 months ago.”

A section of the Internet decided to take it upon themselves to remind Trump that the annual pool cleanup takes place every year in September and that it isn’t a new initiative, so to speak. “It is cleaned annually every September,” a user commented. “So, you’re doing the annual cleaning that always happens,” read a second comment. “It’s drained and cleaned every year,” a third added.

A quick look at what many users wrote in unison. “Stop blaming people and just do it and get the job done. That’s what true leadership is. The president is a hopeless case in all regards,” an X user wrote. Some called Trump’s promise “Yet just another distraction from Epstein.”

Taking a swipe at the many golden and marble additions made by Trump to the Oval Office, the Lincoln Bathroom, and the White House Ballroom, a user wrote, “Will it be beautiful like the Oval Office? Will there be golden mermaids? How many tax dollars will this cost?” Another person asked jokingly, “Is he going to fill this in and cover it in marble too?”

The White House renovations have become something of a fulcrum around which the controversies have coalesced throughout the year. It started with the Ballroom, which Trump claims has been funded by “private donors.” The entire East Wing of the White House was demolished for this project.

Last month, Trump posted Lincoln Bathroom before-and-after photos on Truth Social. Just one of the many architectural changes he made in his second term. The bathroom has now been replaced marble-heavy wall and flooring along with a chandelier, a bathtub, a shower and Trump’s signature gold accents.

“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era. I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there,” wrote Trump.

In addition to these, Trump also introduced the Presidential Walk of Fame walkway outside the West Wing of the White House.