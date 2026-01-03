Trump, Vance Defend Venezuela Strike and Maduro Capture

President Donald Trump’s announcement that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was captured by U.S. forces early Saturday has drawn immediate support from Vice President JD Vance, who called the operation “a clear signal of American resolve” even as lawmakers and world leaders weigh in. Trump posted a photo on Truth Social showing Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed aboard the USS Iwo Jima, a move that has shocked many and thrilled some supporters.

At a press briefing Saturday, Trump described the mission as a “large-scale strike” that resulted in Maduro and his wife being flown out of the country, saying it was aimed at dismantling what the administration calls a criminal regime tied to drug trafficking. “We are going to run the country for now,” Trump said, signaling sustained U.S. involvement beyond the capture.

Vance took to X to back the president’s action, describing it as a “decisive and necessary blow against a dictator who has harmed Americans and destabilized the region.” Vance said he saw the operation as “a strong message to hostile actors abroad” and “a step toward securing our neighborhood.” Beyond just words, Vance’s comments are among the earliest high-profile endorsements for the Venezuela operation.

The president offered multiple off ramps, but was very clear throughout this process: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States. Maduro is the newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says.

Trump’s move follows months of U.S. military pressure in the region, including strikes on suspected drug vessels and a December counter-drug operation against a Venezuelan dock area allegedly used to load narcotics, as reported by CBS News. The Trump administration had also offered a $50 million bounty for information leading to Maduro’s detention or conviction on longstanding U.S. charges.

But not all lawmakers see the operation the same way. House Armed Services Committee ranking member Representative Adam Smith told CBS News that there is “no evidence whatsoever this makes America safer,” questioning both the motives and the long-term plan. “This doesn’t seem what this is about is drugs,” Smith said, adding, “it seems what this is about is Trump wants Venezuela’s oil.”

Smith’s comments came as Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress that Maduro would face criminal charges in the United States, a rare public update on what authorities plan next. Rubio also suggested that the operation was not intended as full regime change but rather the removal of a longtime fugitive wanted under U.S. law.

"The illegitimate dictator Maduro was the kingpin of a vast criminal network responsible for trafficking colossal amounts of deadly drugs and illicit drugs into the United States … Maduro and his wife will soon face the full might of American justice and stand trial on…"

The images Trump shared from Mar-a-Lago show him and senior officials, including Rubio and other aides, monitoring the early-morning operation. The photos were widely reposted on social media and have become the first multimedia confirmation of the U.S. military’s role in the capture.

International reactions have been swift and mixed. Maduro’s government, from an undisclosed location, dismissed the picture as “fake news” and declared a national emergency, while some regional leaders condemned the strike as a violation of sovereignty. Others expressed cautious support, calling for clarity about civilian safety and next steps for Venezuela.

As the news unfolded, some defense policy experts told reporters that capturing a sitting head of state, particularly one as controversial as Maduro, is almost without precedent in modern U.S. foreign policy. They also noted that Vance’s support reflects growing Republican unity behind using force when framed as counter-drug or counter-terror operations.

Back home, while some Republicans praise Trump and Vance for decisive leadership, others worry about the ambiguous aftermath. Critics, including Smith, say a lack of clear strategy could leave U.S. forces entangled in a volatile political landscape with widespread economic and humanitarian suffering already gripping Venezuela.

Trump’s national address and follow-ups from congressional leaders are expected to shape how both parties talk about the operation in the days ahead, even as the world watches a dramatic diplomatic and military play unfold in real time.