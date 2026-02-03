Trump ‘Undoubtedly Furious’ as Prosecutors Call Emergency DC Meeting

In seeming response to some of the recent decisions taken by the Trump administration, local prosecutors from across the country are flying into the capital for what has been described as an emergency meeting focused on one basic premisefederal immigration agents are not above the law.

The gathering, first reported by former Trump administration official Miles Taylor, comes as the White House faces mounting backlash over aggressive immigration raids that critics say have crossed legal and constitutional lines. According to Taylor’s reporting, via Raw Story, the prosecutors are part of a newly formed coalition called Fight Against Federal Overreach, created specifically to coordinate responses to alleged misconduct by federal immigration officials.

“This week, something unusual is happening in the nation’s capital,” Taylor stated. “Local prosecutors from across the United States are flying to Washington, D.C. for an emergency meeting about a simple idea that shouldn’t be controversial.”

BREAKING: Local prosecutors around U.S. join forces to charge law-breaking federal agents Fight Against Federal Overreach — dubbed “FAFO” — includes prosecutors from Minneapolis, Philly, Austin, and other cities. Press conference set for 11am ET:https://t.co/tj76Spmx7Q — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) January 28, 2026

The timing is not accidental. The Trump administration has pushed an expansive interpretation of federal immunity, arguing that immigration agents acting under presidential authority cannot be held legally accountable for actions taken in the field. That stance hardened last month after Vice President JD Vance defended Renee Good’s death by invoking what he described as “absolute immunity” for federal officials.

Under normal circumstances, accountability for federal misconduct would fall to the Justice Department. But critics argue that option has effectively vanished under an administration that has closed ranks around its agents.

One Homeland Security official told Taylor they could not recall any historical precedent for state and local prosecutors coordinating in this way against federal law enforcement. “When you see local prosecutors having to take on federal agents, you know we’re in uncharted territory,” the official said. “This is a consequence of the administration’s abuses of power.”

Vance on Jan. 8: “You have a federal law enforcement official engaging in federal law enforcement action. That’s a federal issue. That guy’s protected by absolute immunity.” Vance today: “I didn’t say that officers who engaged in wrongdoing would enjoy immunity. That’s absurd.” pic.twitter.com/XiCfFEutFi — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) January 22, 2026

Behind the scenes, the situation has reportedly triggered alarm inside Trump’s own legal circle.

Taylor reported that Donald Trump’s lawyers have convened what was described as an emergency meeting aimed at controlling the president’s response to the gathering. One former aide thought that Trump’s reaction would be “undoubtedly furious” over the prospect of prosecutors openly discussing accountability measures against his administration.

Federal officials are very difficult to sue, shielded by layers of legal immunity that far exceed those applied to state or local officers. Prosecutors involved in the new coalition believe that the new status quo is enabling behavior that would otherwise have faced swift consequences.

The organization’s stated aim is not political messaging, but legal strategy. They want to identify where state and local laws may provide leverage when federal remedies fail.

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota are quitting rather than helping Trump cover up these deadly ICE shootings. The Department of Justice has become a joke – it’s lost all independence and credibility. State prosecutors are now the last line of defense for any real accountability.… — Wiley Nickel 🇺🇸 (@WileyNickel) January 30, 2026

Publicly, the White House has dismissed criticism of its immigration tactics as partisan noise. Privately, however, the prosecutors’ meeting appears to have landed as something more serious. They are a coordinated effort that do not rely on Congress, courts, or elections to act.

No formal agenda has been released, and organizers have avoided public comment ahead of the meeting. But the mere fact it is happening has already rattled officials inside the administration. As one federal official put it, the meeting is less about immediate legal action than it is about drawing a line — and seeing who is willing to cross it.

For now, the prosecutors are arriving quietly. The reaction inside the White House, according to those who know it best, is anything but.