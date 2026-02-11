Trump Under Pressure As Republicans Challenge His Economic Policies

A group of Republicans are now rebelling against Donald Trump over his economic policies. Apart from Democrats voting to block a ban on resolutions challenging the President’s tariffs, three Republicans have also voted for the same.

According to Politico, Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Kevin Kiley of California, and Don Bacon of Nebraska have reportedly sided with Democrats.

This puts additional pressure on the Trump administration regarding the tariffs. Earlier, they were hoping for the Supreme Court to settle the dispute by striking down the tariffs, but the court did not issue a ruling.

I don’t like putting the important work of the House on pause, but Congress needs to be able to debate on tariffs. Tariffs have been a “net negative” for the economy and are a significant tax that American consumers, manufacturers, and farmers are paying. Article I of the… — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) February 11, 2026



On the other hand, House Speaker Mike Johnson made sure no one opposed the tariffs by preventing the members from going against Trump’s decision. He even asked for the ban on opposition to be extended till August.

The block was cleverly placed to prevent representatives from going against Trump’s tariffs. It also helped to ease the stress on representatives who may have gone against the president.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s ruling may come later in July. If the Supreme Court rules against the tariffs, the US will have to pay back billions to different countries.

Democrats and three Republicans who voted against the ban defeated a key procedural measure with 217-214, according to Politico.

pic.twitter.com/YbGbDTsdHC 🚨 TARIFF SHIELD JUST CRACKED IN THE HOUSE A February 11, 2026 vote failed 214–217, blocking a rule that would have protected President Donald Trump’s emergency tariffs from floor challenges. What changed: Three Republicans — Thomas Massie, Don Bacon,… — Naeem Aslam (@NaeemAslam23) February 11, 2026



So far, the tariffs placed have caused a loss of jobs and increased the prices of goods. Businesses are at a loss, and having to figure out the additional tariff costs. The only two solutions are to tax the buyers or deal with the additional cost. As a result, it has impacted the domestic manufacturing sector.

In an interview with Fox Business‘ Larry Kudlow, Trump explained his reason for putting tariffs on Switzerland. “I didn’t really like the way she talked to us,” he said referring to Karin Keller-Sutter.

Rep. Don Bacon went on X, sharing the clip from this interview and added a caption, “This is why Congress needs to debate tariffs.” Reports suggest Democrats may now force a vote on resolutions to disapprove tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products.