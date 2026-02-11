Politics

Trump Under Pressure As Republicans Challenge His Economic Policies

Published on: February 11, 2026 at 1:09 PM ET

Republicans turn their back on Trump over tariffs.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
Republicans rebel against Donald Trump
Republicans have started going against Trump's tariff agendas (Image Source: The White House/ Wikimedia Commons)

A group of Republicans are now rebelling against Donald Trump over his economic policies. Apart from Democrats voting to block a ban on resolutions challenging the President’s tariffs, three Republicans have also voted for the same.

According to Politico, Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Kevin Kiley of California, and Don Bacon of Nebraska have reportedly sided with Democrats. 

This puts additional pressure on the Trump administration regarding the tariffs. Earlier, they were hoping for the Supreme Court to settle the dispute by striking down the tariffs, but the court did not issue a ruling.


On the other hand, House Speaker Mike Johnson made sure no one opposed the tariffs by preventing the members from going against Trump’s decision. He even asked for the ban on opposition to be extended till August.

The block was cleverly placed to prevent representatives from going against Trump’s tariffs. It also helped to ease the stress on representatives who may have gone against the president.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s ruling may come later in July. If the Supreme Court rules against the tariffs, the US will have to pay back billions to different countries.

Democrats and three Republicans who voted against the ban defeated a key procedural measure with 217-214, according to Politico.


So far, the tariffs placed have caused a loss of jobs and increased the prices of goods. Businesses are at a loss, and having to figure out the additional tariff costs. The only two solutions are to tax the buyers or deal with the additional cost. As a result, it has impacted the domestic manufacturing sector.

In an interview with Fox Business‘ Larry Kudlow, Trump explained his reason for putting tariffs on Switzerland. “I didn’t really like the way she talked to us,” he said referring to Karin Keller-Sutter. 

Rep. Don Bacon went on X, sharing the clip from this interview and added a caption, “This is why Congress needs to debate tariffs.” Reports suggest Democrats may now force a vote on resolutions to disapprove tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *