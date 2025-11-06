News

Justice Amy Coney Barrett Warns of Chaos if Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs

Published on: November 6, 2025 at 11:03 AM ET

The Supreme Court Justice said it would be a mess if Trump's tariffs are termed as illegal.

Amy Coney Barrett warns about billions of pay back if Trump tariff are illegal
Amy Coney Barrett says there will be massive panic over tax returns if Trump tariffs are announced to be illegal. (Image Source: RedLineReportt/X; PopCrave/X)

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett said the refund process that could follow an overturning of Trump’s tariffs would be ‘a mess.’ If this happens, the Trump administration will have to pay back billions in tax refunds.

The last hearing of Trump overstepping his authority with his massive tariffs concluded on Wednesday. Trump may not get a ruling in his favor, as the court will decide if the use of the 1970 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) was right for the administration.

If the Supreme Court rules against the administration, the government could have to repay businesses that already paid under the tariffs. But the issue is the government may not even be ready to pay it all back.


 Reports estimate the amount at about $90 billion — more than half of the United States’ projected 2025 tariff revenue. Barrett asked Neal Katyal, “If you win, tell me how the reimbursement process would work. Would it be a complete mess?”

The attorney who works for small businesses challenging tariffs responded, “We don’t deny that it’s difficult.” He further added that the five businesses he’s representing should get a refund, but it will be “complicated.” Justices were not too convinced about the legality of Trump’s tariff plans.

Katyal also accused the administration of bypassing Congress to impose the tariffs. He added, “Tariffs are taxes. They take dollars from Americans’ pockets and deposit them in the U.S. Treasury.


Our founders gave that taxing power to Congress alone.” Trump also agreed that they will have to pay back if the SCOTUS rules against them, calling the case to be the most important in history.

With the tariffs, Trump pushed up to 50% on several trading partners such as Brazil and India. It went to an alarming 145% in China initially. Now the court’s ruling may not negate the tariffs entirely, but it will be a huge blow to the administration and Trump’s strategy. At that time, Trump has pressured different countries to make trade agreements on high tariffs. 

