Trump Trolls UK PM Starmer With SNL Skit on Truth Social

On Sunday, Donald Trump spoke with Keir Starmer to discuss the Iran conflict. Later that evening, the president took to social media to make an indirect dig at the UK prime minister. The president shared a clip of a “Saturday Night Live” skit on Truth Social.

The skit aired as part of the premiere of a new British version of “Saturday Night Live,” one of the longest-running TV comedy shows in the United States. The clip shared by the president showed Keir Starmer, played by George Fouracres, trying to avoid his call inside 10 Downing Street.

As he panicked, he turned to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, played by Hammed Animashaun. “What if Donald shouts at me?” he said.

Starmer asked why it was so difficult to talk to “that scary, scary, wonderful president.”

🚨🇬🇧🇺🇸 Donald Trump continues to troll UK PM Keir Starmer by reposting a new UK Version of SNL which mocks him ‼️ pic.twitter.com/mCD1dH7EWn

— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) March 22, 2026

Lammy suggested that Starmer should ask Trump, “Sir, just be honest and tell him we can’t send any more ships to the Strait of Hormuz.” In response, the prime minister said, “I just want to keep him happy, Lammy. You don’t understand him like I do. I can change him.”

On Truth Social, Trump shared the SNL skit without any additional comment. This comes after the president had a phone call with Starmer about U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. While they agreed on the importance of the Strait of Hormuz, their military approaches were vastly different.

While Trump has pushed for an aggressive strategy, the UK has refused to get directly involved. Previously, the president has lashed out at Starmer and other NATO allies for not extending their support for the U.S. to end the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Only last week, he said NATO should join American efforts as Washington spends “a lot of money” on its allies.

TRUMP SAYS NATO ALLIES FOOLISH: “I think NATO’s making a very foolish mistake…we don’t need them but they should have been there.” pic.twitter.com/TDYjPx2YRy — Radar 𝘸​ Archie🚨 (@RadarHits) March 23, 2026

He also called the countries “cowards” for refusing to join the conflict with Iran. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, during Starmer’s call with Trump, both “agreed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was essential to ensure stability in the global energy market.”

The leaders would remain in touch and agreed to speak again soon, according to the statement.