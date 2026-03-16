Politics

Trump Demands Global Support to Reopen Strait of Hormuz, Warns NATO of “Very Bad” Future

Published on: March 16, 2026 at 11:24 AM ET

He wants minesweepers and other military assets from allies to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Muskan Jaiswal
Written By Muskan Jaiswal
News Writer
Trump pressures NATO to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz
Trump pressures NATO to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz (image credit - Wikimedia Commons/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Bart Maat)

President Donald Trump has warned NATO of a “very bad future,” amidst the ongoing war. The president has recently stated that if allies did not help open up the Strait of Hormuz, then he might take some bold decisions. He has also threatened not to attend an upcoming summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the Financial Times, on Sunday, Trump pressured China to help reopen the shipping route. In a statement, he said, “I think China should help too because China gets 90% of its oil from the Straits.” He mentioned that he would like to know Beijing’s thoughts on his request before visiting the country for the summit. He further added, “We may delay,” talking about his trip.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, on Sunday, met in Paris to discuss the situation. According to The Economic Times, they have cleared out the smaller issues in the trade truce. Hence, the situation is handled, allowing Trump to visit Beijing at the end of March.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the ​Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there. If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”

On Sunday, the U.S. President claimed that his administration had contacted seven countries for support. Although he did not name the countries, he previously shared that he reached out to China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain, and others. Trump shared that it would include minesweepers and other military assets for striking down drones and naval mines when discussing his requirements.

Trump has also mentioned economic fallout behind his pressure on NATO and other countries benefiting from the shipping route. Rising oil prices can result in a long-term problem for the nations.

“We’re hitting them very hard,” Trump said. “They’ve got nothing left but to make a little trouble in the Strait … these people are beneficiaries and they ought to help us police it.”

So far, as per The Guardian, France, the U.K., Australia, Japan, and South Korea have not shown any interest in moving ahead to fulfil Trump’s request.

The Strait of Hormuz was shut down by the Iranian government after the USA and Israel prepared coordinated strikes on the Islamic Republic two weeks ago. Moreover, about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas is transported through the Strait of Hormuz. It is a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman, but it holds significant value.

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