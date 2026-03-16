Trump Demands Global Support to Reopen Strait of Hormuz, Warns NATO of “Very Bad” Future

President Donald Trump has warned NATO of a “very bad future,” amidst the ongoing war. The president has recently stated that if allies did not help open up the Strait of Hormuz, then he might take some bold decisions. He has also threatened not to attend an upcoming summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the Financial Times, on Sunday, Trump pressured China to help reopen the shipping route. In a statement, he said, “I think China should help too because China gets 90% of its oil from the Straits.” He mentioned that he would like to know Beijing’s thoughts on his request before visiting the country for the summit. He further added, “We may delay,” talking about his trip.

President Trump said his administration is talking to seven countries about helping to secure the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war, calling on them to help protect ships in the vital waterway that Tehran has mostly blocked to oil tanker traffic https://t.co/m4aIPHSFtG pic.twitter.com/mVk9tb94C6 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2026

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, on Sunday, met in Paris to discuss the situation. According to The Economic Times, they have cleared out the smaller issues in the trade truce. Hence, the situation is handled, allowing Trump to visit Beijing at the end of March.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the ​Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there. If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”

On Sunday, the U.S. President claimed that his administration had contacted seven countries for support. Although he did not name the countries, he previously shared that he reached out to China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain, and others. Trump shared that it would include minesweepers and other military assets for striking down drones and naval mines when discussing his requirements.

Trump has also mentioned economic fallout behind his pressure on NATO and other countries benefiting from the shipping route. Rising oil prices can result in a long-term problem for the nations.

Trump on NATO and Iran: Whether we get support or not, but I can say this — and I said it to them — we will remember. pic.twitter.com/uki36COerk — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 16, 2026

“We’re hitting them very hard,” Trump said. “They’ve got nothing left but to make a little trouble in the Strait … these people are beneficiaries and they ought to help us police it.”

So far, as per The Guardian, France, the U.K., Australia, Japan, and South Korea have not shown any interest in moving ahead to fulfil Trump’s request.

The Strait of Hormuz was shut down by the Iranian government after the USA and Israel prepared coordinated strikes on the Islamic Republic two weeks ago. Moreover, about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas is transported through the Strait of Hormuz. It is a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman, but it holds significant value.