Trump Trolled Mercilessly for Saying 'Weird' 22 Times Under 36 Seconds During a Live Interview

Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz rattled his Republican counterpart, J D Vance by labeling him as 'weird': “These guys are creepy and yes, just weird as hell,” he stated during a rally in Philadelphia. As per The Hill, Walz directed the attack on former president Donald Trump as well, “I just have to say it. You know it. You feel it. These guys are creepy and, yes, just weird as hell. That’s what you see.” Vance brushed off the comments while appearing on CNN's State of the Union with Dana Bash, saying, “I think that’s weird, Dana, but look, they can call me whatever they want to.” According to Mediaite, leading the attack Trump defended his running mate choice by criticizing Harris' campaign for the remarks by using the word "weird" 22 times in less than 36 seconds.

Donald Trump: “JD isn't weird. He’s a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock. We're not weird. We're other things, perhaps, but we're not weird”🤡 pic.twitter.com/CD8n5mN2qR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 5, 2024

"There’s something — there’s something weird with that guy. He’s a weird guy. JD is not weird. He’s a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock. We’re not weird. We’re other things perhaps, but we’re not weird. But he is a weird guy. He walks on the stage. There’s something wrong with that guy," Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity during his town hall appearance in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Walz called Vance "weird" in an off-the-cuff comment.



Trump has been talking about it in speeches, Town Hall's, and social media posts for the past fortnight and said the word 11 times in less than 30 seconds here.



But he's not bothered by it. No sir. — Dopper (@dopper6) September 5, 2024

"And he called me weird. And then the fake news media picks it up. That was the word of the day. Weird, weird, weird. They’re all going. But we’re not weird guys. We’re very solid people. That want our country to be great again. I mean, it’s very simple."

Unable to contain their emotions, online users made fun of the GOP candidate for attempting to persuade the voters to take his side. "Nothing says “I’m winning” like having to say in a town hall meeting that you aren’t weird," a netizen made fun. "They’re “other things,” worse than being weird. Take the ‘compliment’ and go home," another person criticized. "Calling them weird has been the most effective thing used against the MAGA yet. Keep calling them what they are, weird," an X user called out.

Nothing says “I’m winning” like having to say in a town hall meeting that you aren’t weird. — turtlerancher66 NAFO (@turtlerancher66) September 5, 2024

"You know the "weird label " is getting under his skin because he keeps defending himself against it, or saying it's JD, who they are saying is weird, not me!" a person pointed out. "Each minute that Trump spends saying he’s not weird, is one minute of his campaign that he can’t get back," an X user turned to sarcasm. "I don’t know who in the Kamala Harris campaign was behind the strategy to call Donald Trump and JD Vance “weird” but I cannot remember the last time something so simple has had the entire right wing this triggered. They are truly punching air," someone noted.

I don’t know who in the Kamala Harris campaign was behind the strategy to call Donald Trump and JD Vance “weird” but I cannot remember the last time something so simple has had the entire right wing this triggered. They are truly punching air. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Vance insisted that the Minnesota governor was the 'weird' one, “Tim Walz gave his wife a nice, firm Midwestern handshake, and then tried to sort of awkwardly correct for it,” Vance said.

One of the best things Tim Walz brought Kamala’s campaign was calling Trump and Vance “weird.”



Yes he came up with that! He’ll be an asset to this campaign!



“People like JD Vance know nothing about small town America…These guys are just weird."pic.twitter.com/HbxD1qSW80 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 6, 2024

“I think what it is, is two people, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who aren’t comfortable in their own skin because they’re uncomfortable with their policy positions for the American people,” he added. “And so they’re name-calling instead of actually telling the American people how they’re going to make their lives better.