Woman on Social Media Thinks JD Vance Wears Eyeliner and Figures Out the Exact Shade

Since being announced as Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election, JD Vance has been thrust into the limelight. But it’s not just his political stance that’s catching people’s attention; it’s his appearance, particularly whether the US Senator is wearing eyeliner. This intriguing debate has ignited prominent online discussion, with social media users dissecting Vance’s look in several public appearances. TikTok user Casey fueled the speculation with a video posted on June 19. She remarked, “This is unserious political commentary but I can’t stop thinking about it…Is JD Vance wearing eyeliner?” In his official Senate portrait, Casey concluded that Vance wasn’t wearing any makeup. However, in TV interviews, she believed, “No eyeliner to see here. That is very much a man not wearing eyeliner…Obviously, something’s going on here… along with some contour. I’d love to know his shade.”

Why does JD Vance always look like he's wearing eyeliner? He doesn't really seem like the goth-boy type. https://t.co/MMn5JJKcUM — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 15, 2024

As per Indy100, Casey didn’t stop there, she went further, claiming to have identified the exact brand and shade of eyeliner Vance allegedly uses; a "deep taupe-gray matte" pencil from Urban Decay called "Desperation." She criticized the perceived hypocrisy, exclaiming, “We’re fine with men who wear makeup. What we’re not fine with is hypocrites who make … harmful policies against men who wear makeup.” Journalist James Surowiecki also contributed to the discussion by tweeting a clip of Vance from a 2021 interview, questioning, “Why does JD Vance always look like he’s wearing eyeliner? He doesn’t really seem like the goth-boy type.”

The party against drag queens are voting for guys wearing orange makeup and eye liner.



You can’t make this up. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cjjmfUzRbx — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 28, 2024

Photojournalist Zach D Roberts added fuel to the fire by posting a recent picture of Vance with a visible black line under his bottom eyelashes, captioning it, “I really thought people were joking about this, but then I photographed him last week. Vance 100 percent does wear eyeliner.” Late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon even joined the fray. During a broadcast of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he mocked the rumors with a graph showing increasing Google searches for "Does JD Vance wear eyeliner?" alongside a photo of Vance with a distinct black line under his eyes, as reported by The Independent.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

However, the reason why so many people are fixated on Vance’s rumored use of eyeliner likely lies in the perceived hypocrisy. Vance has proposed bills limiting transgender healthcare and other LGBTQ+ rights, making his potential use of makeup a point of contention. In his statement, he said, “The last thing the State Department should be doing is wasting its time and your tax dollars pushing far-left gender ideology. There are only two genders — passports issued by the United States government should recognize that simple fact. I am proud to introduce this bill to restore some sanity in our federal bureaucracy.”

Vance’s controversial political views add another layer to the public’s fascination with his appearance. Known for his traditional stance or gender roles, Vance has described, "We are effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. How does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?"

