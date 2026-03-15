Trump-Tied Attorney Lindsey Halligan Faces Legal and Bar Association Scrutiny

Lindsey Halligan‘s career trajectory attracted significant media coverage from the start. She held a prominent position with close ties to Donald Trump, but her legal career ultimately suffered, as reported by The List.

According to The Telegraph, Halligan first met the president at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. There, she caught his attention by arriving directly from work in a suit.

Halligan then joined Trump’s personal legal team when the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. According to CNN, the raid was conducted to locate classified documents they believed he took during his first term.

🚨 JUST IN: Lindsey Halligan is OUT as US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia because the Senate never confirmed her, and a judge has moved to replace her This is due to the BLUE SLIP process the Senate GOP has REFUSED to get rid of! “Democratic senators weaponized… pic.twitter.com/ec2Te0kwxe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

From then on, she remained an integral part of Trump’s legal circle, handling many cases. When Trump returned to the presidency, Halligan was appointed senior associate staff secretary at the White House.

In 2025, Halligan became an interim U.S. attorney — and that is when her troubles began, as noted by The List. She replaced Erik Siebert, who resigned because, apparently, he was under the Trump administration’s pressure.

They wanted him to prosecute James Comey, the former FBI director, and Letitia James, New York’s attorney general. Halligan stepped up in Siebert’s place and even prepared for a grand jury indictment to build her case against Comey and James.

However, a federal judge dismissed her criminal cases on the grounds that she had been unlawfully appointed, as reported by Politico.

Politico claimed Judge Cameron Currie decided, “Ms. Halligan has been unlawfully serving in that role since September 22, 2025…All actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment … constitute unlawful exercises of executive power and must be set aside.”

But that was not all — The Florida Bar was also investigating Halligan. The New York Times reported that The Florida Bar sent the Campaign for Accountability a letter confirming it had opened proceedings against Halligan.

BREAKING NYT: Lindsey Halligan, the ex-U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia who brought criminal cases against Trump’s enemies over the objections of career prosecutors, is under investigation by Florida’s bar association, according to a letter the organization sent… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 5, 2026

However, The Florida Bar later walked back its confirmation of an investigation, which The New York Times reported. The Campaign for Accountability subsequently urged the bar associations of both Florida and Virginia to take action against Halligan.

Their statement read, “The [Virginia] Bar has a responsibility to hold Ms. Halligan accountable for abusing her position and her bar license for improper purposes. Failing to discipline Ms. Halligan under these egregious circumstances will embolden others who would use our system of justice for their own political ends.”

Halligan expressed her frustration in a statement to Fox News: