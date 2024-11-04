Trump, The 'Protector of Women', Reportedly Asked His Inner Circle Why Women Don't Like Him

Contrary to the outward confidence Donald Trump exudes, he is quite anxious about Election Day, especially as he struggles to win the female vote. According to a CNN report, Trump has privately asked his close allies why women don't like him. This has been confirmed by three sources close to the discussions. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed a striking gender gap where Trump lags 14 points behind Vice President Kamla Harris among likely female voters— a deficit that erases the 6-point edge he holds with men. This is significant as in the seven key battleground states, women have cast 55% of the ballots so far, with men trailing at 45%, according to data from the Democratic-aligned firm, Catalist.

Donald Trump at the campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on November 03, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

As reported by CNN, one of the sources, revealed, “He [Trump] thinks women want someone who will keep them safe...keep their children safe." It is this outlook perhaps that prompted Trump's recent remarks in North Carolina. The former President turned to the women in the audience and asked if they wanted him to protect them. The enthusiastic applause that followed seemed to satisfy Trump. However, outside the rally spotlight, Trump's appeal amongst female voters continues to drop over the GOP's stance on abortion.

Trump campaign spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, nevertheless insisted that the business tycoon turned politician is loved by millions of women nationwide, The Independent reported. She argued that anyone who knows Trump on a personal level, herself included, would vouch for his supportive, generous, and kind nature. She claimed, “The media’s negative portrayal of President Trump and his treatment of women is entirely false."

Trump has always supported women, even amidst political pressure, and he's never insulted them like some of his detractors have. His record shows respect and empowerment, not condescension. #TrumpWomenSupport — Gabriel🪽 (@TheGabriel72) October 31, 2024

Earlier at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump himself shared the advice he received from his aides— they urged that he drop his repeated claim of being a 'protector' of women as it may come off as inappropriate. Reflecting on the same, Trump asked, "Why? I’m president. I want to protect the women of our country. Well, I’m going to do it, whether the women like it or not. I’m going to protect them.”

Trump Doubles-Down on Weird Comments on Women



Donald Trump admitted his campaign advisers told him to cut back on the strange remarks about women—and then boasted that he doesn’t care. -Daily Beast — NewsCat 📰🗞️NO DMs (@typocatCAv2) October 31, 2024

Harris later criticized Trump’s remarks, bringing them up first in a quick news conference and then again at a rally in Reno, Nevada. She claimed that he shows zero respect for women’s freedom or their ability to make choices about their own lives. In a similar vein, billionaire Mark Cuban also stated that Trump doesn't keep strong, intelligent women in his political circle.

Donald Trump says he’ll protect women, but women need to protect themselves from Donald Trump.#VoteBlueAsifYourLivesDependonit — Jen (@JenResistedAGN) November 1, 2024

Trump’s brash, often crude comments about women as in the infamous Access Hollywood tapes, and allegations of sexual misconduct and extramarital affairs haunted his 2016 run, as reported by CNN. During the convention, speeches from women, including family members and colleagues, were part of a larger strategy to soften his hard-edged public personality.