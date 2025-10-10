Trump Thanks Putin for Supporting His Nobel Peace Prize Push

President Donald Trump is thanking Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin leader publicly said Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. The moment has reignited the two leaders’ political camaraderie, one that has repeatedly raised eyebrows in Washington.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Putin said it wasn’t his place to decide who wins the prize but praised Trump’s efforts on major global conflicts. “He’s really doing a lot to resolve such complex crises that have lasted for years and even decades,” Putin said.

He then added: “There have been cases where the committee has awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to people who have done nothing for peace … A person comes, good or bad, and (gets it) in a month, in two months, boom. For what? He didn’t do anything at all. In my view, these decisions have done enormous damage to the prestige of this prize.”

President Putin responds to President Trump not winning the Nobel Peace Prize: “This award lost credibility. The committee discussed the prize for people who have done nothing for the world.” “He solves complex problems, crises that last for decades.”

The remarks came after Trump failed to secure the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which went instead to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado for her decades-long campaign to restore democracy in Venezuela. Putin’s endorsement, however, gave Trump exactly what he wanted: validation from a world leader who has often gone out of his way to praise him.

Trump quickly seized on the comment, reposting the translated clip on his Truth Social account with a brief message: “Thank you to President Putin!” The post was viewed millions of times within hours, sparking another round of criticism from Trump’s opponents and applause from his supporters.

Putin’s comments marked his most direct public support for Trump since the U.S. president’s return to office. The Russian leader suggested that Trump’s diplomacy, particularly on Ukraine, showed sincerity and pragmatism, even as the U.S. continues to support Kyiv’s war effort. The statement was widely interpreted as an attempt to boost Trump’s international image at a time when the Nobel Committee overlooked him once again.

For Trump, who has spent years claiming he deserves the Peace Prize, Putin’s words were political gold. The president has repeatedly argued that his foreign policy achievements — from the Abraham Accords in the Middle East to de-escalation talks in Europe merit recognition from Oslo. During his first term, Trump often complained that the committee “gave it to Obama for nothing” and that his own accomplishments were being ignored.

This latest moment fits neatly into that long-running narrative. Trump’s repost framed the Russian president’s comments as proof that world leaders recognize his “peace efforts,” even if the Nobel Committee does not. White House aides declined to elaborate on the post, but senior Republicans privately described it as a “pointed reminder” that Trump still sees himself as a global peacemaker.

Critics, however, were quick to pounce. Democrats and foreign policy analysts accused Trump of embracing another round of flattery from Putin while sidestepping growing tensions between Moscow and Washington.

The Nobel Committee, for its part, responded as to why Trump did not win the award. Machado will receive the prize at a December ceremony in Oslo, while Trump’s campaign to secure the honor continues, now with a Russian endorsement in his corner.