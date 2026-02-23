Trump Tells Netflix to Fire Board Member or ‘Pay the Consequences’

Donald Trump threatened Netflix in his recent Truth Social post. He wants Netflix to fire board member Susan Rice after she commented on corporate America supporting Republicans. Trump threatened Netflix to immediately fire former Barack Obama national security adviser or “pay consequences.”

Trump’s post reads, “Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She’s got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK.”

He continued, “How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

President Donald J. Trump.

Netflix should fire racist,Trump Deranged Susan Rice,IMMEDIATELY,or pay the consequences. pic.twitter.com/msVnXBTyVY — Global Post (@GlobalMediaEyeN) February 22, 2026

Rice appeared on former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s podcast “Stay Tuned with Preet,” and spoke about what she described as accountability for American corporations aligning with the Trump administration.

She pointed out that the corporations may think they will be forgiven when Democrats come back in power. She pointed out that many big companies may think they’ll be forgotten and forgiven for firing people and violating principles. But, according to Rice, “they’ve got another thing coming.”

Rice, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as a senior White House adviser under Joe Biden, called out the corporations that have “taken a knee” to Republicans. She warned they should not expect forgiveness when Democrats return to power.

According to her, Republicans have done severe damage to the people and the national interest. Trump’s warning to Netflix comes amidst a major acquisition deal involving Warner Bros. Discovery and streaming businesses for $83 billion.

Threatening a private company to fire a qualified board member because she spoke truth to power? This is textbook authoritarianism. Susan Rice has more experience & integrity than most. Netflix, stand firm. Corporate bullying has no place in America. — 🦋匕工êれ 丹れムモㄥ🦋 (@TKS8798) February 23, 2026

The deal will need approval from the Justice Department, potentially giving the Trump administration leverage over the deal’s approval.

Rice joined Netflix’s board in 2023, and the platform has not commented on Trump’s threat. Moreover, the consequences for Netflix from Trump’s post are unclear. Earlier, Trump had criticized several news channels for what he calls “fake news” coverage or for criticizing Republicans.

Regarding the Netflix-Warner Bros. Discovery deal, Trump declared he will let the Justice Department handle it. He mentioned that he was called by both sides, but he decided not to get involved. If approved, the deal would significantly expand the company’s footprint in the streaming industry.