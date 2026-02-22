Trump Calls on Netflix to “Fire” Susan Rice — Claims She Is “Racist”

U.S. President Donald Trump recently urged Netflix to “fire” former US ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, from its board “immediately,” or “pay the consequences.”

For context, on Thursday, the former Democratic national security advisor appeared on a podcast with former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and claimed it “would not end well” for companies that “take a knee to Trump,” if Democrats come to power.

“It’s not going to end well for them. For those that decided they would act in their perceived very narrow self-interest, which I would underscore is very short-term self-interest, and you know, take a knee to Trump,” Rice said.

“I think they’re now starting to realize, ‘Wait a minute, you know, this is not popular. Trump is not popular. What he is doing, whether on the economy and affordability or on immigration, now is not popular,'” she added.

Rice continued, “There is likely to be a swing in the other direction. And they are going to be caught with more than their pants down. They’re going to be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box. They’re going to be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box.”

Based on a tweet by Laura Loomer, President Trump is calling on Netflix to fire former U.S. National Security Advisor and former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice from its board of directors. pic.twitter.com/ISyF3TYTYx — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 21, 2026

The 61-year-old added that Republicans should not expect Democrats to simply forgive them later if they return to power, stating, “If these corporations think Democrats, when they come back in power, are gonna play by the old rules and say, ‘Oh never mind, we’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you violated, all the lies you’ve skirted’ — I think they’ve got another thing coming.”

​Subsequently, the President took to his Truth Social platform and urged Netflix to “fire” Rice, writing, “Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences.”

“She’s got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” he added.

In his post, the President also added an X post by Laura Loomer containing Rice’s aforementioned remarks.

Netflix @netflix Board Member Susan Rice @AmbassadorRice says corporations who took a “knee to Trump” will face an “accountability agenda” from elected Democrats if they win the midterms in 2026 and the 2028 Presidential election. Does Netflix stand by their Board Member… https://t.co/FmL458ugHm pic.twitter.com/CkjhDXWX0s — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 21, 2026

In the caption, Loomer questioned whether “Netflix stand by their Board Member threatening half of the country with weaponized government and political retribution for choosing who they wanted to vote for as President?”

She further described Rice’s behaviour as “anti-American,” while accusing Netflix of “proving everyday they are an anti-American, WOKE company.”

“Rice is basically openly saying that Democrats will go after anyone and everyone who supported President Trump, embracing weaponized lawfare against potentially millions of Americans,” she added.

Trump’s remarks about Netflix and Susan Rice come as the streaming service seeks to close its $72 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, per The Mirror U.S.