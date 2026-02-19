Netflix Drops First ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie, ‘Immortal Man’ Trailer

Netflix has officially released the first trailer for The Immortal Man, the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders feature film that continues the story of Birmingham’s most notorious crime family. The first footage offers fans a dramatic return to the world of Tommy Shelby — and confirms that the Shelby legacy is far from over.

The Netflix film follows the conclusion of the six-season Peaky Blinders television series, which became a global hit thanks to its stylized storytelling, razor-sharp dialogue and layered performances. Set after the series finale, The Immortal Man moves the story into the World War II era, expanding the scope beyond post–World War I Birmingham and into a world facing global conflict.

PEAKY BLINDERS IS BACK Primer tráiler oficial de la película que se estrenará en @NetflixES el 20 de marzo. Thomas Shelby, danos un último baile que nunca olvidemos.pic.twitter.com/dx2W8aw1F8 — Críticas Frikis (@CriticasFrikis) February 19, 2026

Cillian Murphy reprises his role as Tommy Shelby, the calculating and battle-hardened leader of the Peaky Blinders. The trailer places him front and center, hinting at renewed political entanglements, criminal maneuvering and personal reckoning. Murphy’s return has been one of the most anticipated elements of the project, and the teaser suggests the character is entering yet another dangerous chapter.

In a major development for longtime fans, Tom Hardy is confirmed to reprise his role as Alfie Solomons. Hardy’s portrayal of the unpredictable and sharp-tongued gang leader made Alfie one of the show’s most memorable figures. His return raises expectations for tense and complex exchanges with Shelby, whose relationship with Alfie has always balanced rivalry and uneasy alliance.

faceless shots from the trailer of peaky blinders: the immortal man pic.twitter.com/CXiy3LAsek — 🥃 (@peakyarchive) February 19, 2026

Creator Steven Knight remains deeply involved in the project and has described the film as a continuation rather than a conclusion. Knight has previously indicated that the Peaky Blinders universe would expand beyond the television series, promising a cinematic scale and new narrative directions.

The Immortal Man is set against the backdrop of World War II, marking a tonal shift from the earlier seasons. The war setting appears to bring higher stakes and broader political consequences. The trailer hints that Tommy Shelby may once again find himself entangled in geopolitical intrigue, as previous seasons saw him navigating fascism and high-level political conspiracies.

Visually, the Peaky Blinders movie retains the franchise’s signature style — moody cinematography, sweeping slow-motion sequences and modern music layered over period settings. The trailer showcases intense confrontations, explosive action and emotionally charged exchanges that maintain the gritty tone fans expect.

some of the best and iconic scenes from peaky blinders pic.twitter.com/GZobn0IVgH — Josh🩸 (@_lfcjosh) December 21, 2020

The title The Immortal Man has sparked speculation about its meaning. While it may reference Tommy Shelby’s uncanny ability to survive against overwhelming odds, it could also signal deeper themes of legacy, resilience and power.

Importantly, The Immortal Man is not expected to be the final chapter. Reports indicate that a sequel film is already planned, with development underway to continue the Peaky Blinders storyline beyond this installment. While plot details remain tightly guarded, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has suggested that the story will evolve into a broader saga that moves beyond the original Birmingham setting.

The planned sequel is expected to further explore the post-war landscape and the lasting impact of the Shelby family’s empire. Casting specifics have not yet been fully confirmed, but the continuation signals Netflix’s confidence in the franchise’s enduring popularity.

Alfie Solomons… Top 3 Tom Hardy easily pic.twitter.com/sKIk4Qff3N — 🎚️ (@Stilloxygen) February 10, 2026

Peaky Blinders became one of Netflix’s most internationally recognized series, building a loyal fan base across the globe. The decision to move the story into feature-length films reflects both demand and the creative ambition behind the project.

Although an exact release date for The Immortal Man has not yet been announced, the release of the first trailer signals that the premiere is approaching. With Murphy returning as Tommy Shelby, Hardy back as Alfie Solomons, and a sequel already in development, the Peaky Blinders saga appears set to continue well beyond a single film.

For fans of the Peaky Blinders and the Shelby family, the message is clear: this is not an ending — it’s the beginning of a new cinematic chapter.