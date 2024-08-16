Trump Tells Musk Biden is 'Close to Vegetable Stage' After He Was Filmed Vacationing at the Beach

Former US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk had a cordial chat on X spaces, which was Trump's first interaction on the microblogging site after his account had been inactive for almost a year. As per the Daily Mail, during their discussion, the Republican leader did not miss the opportunity to condemn President Joe Biden's recent Rehoboth beach vacation. "Now Biden’s, you know, close to vegetable stage, in my opinion. Okay?" Trump told Musk. "I looked at him today on the beach and I said, "Why would anybody allow him?" The guy could barely walk. Why would anybody allow him? Does he have a political adviser that thinks this looks good?"

"You know, he thinks this looks good? Because it looks so bad.," the GOP nominee continued. "It's ridiculous. I mean - and he's been doing that for a long time. You know He can't lift the chair. The chair weighs about three ounces. It's meant for children and old people to lift. And he can't lift it. The whole thing is crazy," Trump added. "It's clearly like we just don't have a president," Musk responded.

This is not the first time Trump called out Biden's fitness on the beach. During a 2023 sit-down interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Trump commented, “I think he’s worse mentally than he is physically and physically. He’s not exactly a triathlete or any kind of athlete,” he told Carlson.

“You watch him and it looks like he’s walking on toothpicks,” Trump said. “And then you see him on the beach where he can’t lift a chair. You know, those chairs are meant to be light, right? ... They’re like two ounces.” “I don’t know what they’re doing with the beach,” he added. “You know, this beach has seemed to play a big role, but they love pictures of him on the beach. I think he looks terrible on the beach. He can’t walk through the sand.” “There’s somebody in there that thinks he looks fabulous at the beach. I think he looks horrible at the beach,” Trump further stated.

According to The Independent, netizens questioned Trump's obsession over Biden's beach body, "Why is Trump talking about whether Biden has a beach body? Was there some imaginary right-wing scandal about the President carrying beach chairs?" an X user criticized. Another user mocked, "I quadruple dog dare Trump to take off his shirt at the beach. On second thought, nobody wants to see that!"

As per The Independent, further touching on the issue Trump praised himself for possessing a better body than Biden during a rally, "He's got a consultant somewhere — this is the worst consultant in politics — that thinks he looks good in a bathing suit, right? He spends so much time at the beach. I mean, how do you do that?" Trump said. "And, you know, I have a much better body than him. But I'm not really sure that I want to expose it, with the sun glaring down and the sand, the surf, the wind you know. I mean, you know, it's not a pretty sight."