Trump Teases Cuba Deal Days After Calling It a ‘Failing Nation’

Donald Trump is ready to strike a deal with Cuba just days after calling the Caribbean island a ‘failing nation’. The potential deal is of crucial importance since the U.S. President slashed high tariffs on any country supplying oil to Cuba. In fact, he even declared that the country is under a state of emergency unless its government chooses to surrender. The escalations between America and Cuba started after the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

​As a result of the U.S. controlling Venezuela’s oil, Cuba is now left to fend for itself with help from Mexico. However, in the wake of Trump’s tariff threats, the North American country has already stalled a few ships carrying oil. Fast forward to now, and it seems things might be looking a little hopeful for Cuba as the American president is ready to strike a deal between Washington and Havana.

President Donald Trump said the United States is negotiating with Cuba’s leadership and expressed confidence a deal could be reached after threatening an effective oil blockade and new tariffs on fuel suppliers. Trump offered no details on a potential agreement, while Cuba… — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) February 2, 2026

​On Sunday, the 79-year-old president reiterated to the press that Cuba can be saved only through potential talks with the United States of America. Trump’s statement suggests that an agreement might take place between the two nations, while his tariff threats already pose a great danger to the global economy.

​Despite Trump’s statement, Cuban authorities haven’t agreed. It still cannot be confirmed if the country will choose to cooperate with the U.S. in the first place. The U.S. president, however, is still hopeful and said to the press, “Cuba is a failing nation. It has been for a long time, but now it doesn’t have Venezuela to prop it up (…) I think we’re going to make a deal with Cuba.”

🇺🇸🇨🇺 | URGENTE — Donald Trump confirma que han comenzado a negociar con los altos mandos del régimen cubano: “Estamos hablando con las más altas esferas de Cuba. Veamos qué pasa”. “Creo que vamos a llegar a un acuerdo con Cuba”.pic.twitter.com/F7U8vWNvL3 — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) February 1, 2026

​Interestingly, Donald Trump also feels that Cuba’s only way out of the crisis is to join hands with him. The U.S. has, as such, already been trying to choke the island country economically. There have been reports of multiple power cuts across the nation, while citizens face extremely long lines at gas stations for refueling.

​According to Reuters, Trump gave no further details on the kind of agreement that America is willing to strike with Cuba. Nonetheless, he highlighted the urgency and added, “It doesn’t have to be a humanitarian crisis. I think they probably would come to us and want to make a deal … They have a situation that’s very bad for Cuba. They have no money. They have no oil. They lived off Venezuelan money and oil, and none of that’s coming now.”

Trump’s executive order flagging of tariff threats has directly threatened several superpowers besides Mexico. It includes Russia as well. It is reported that the Trump administration is actively identifying insiders within the Havana government. America plans for its government to have a negotiated transition, while escalating economic sanctions and visa bans.

CUBA: “🇨🇺 CARLOS RUCKAUF DROPPED A BOMBSHELL ABOUT An Agreement Between President Trump and Cuba, and brings bad news to Dictator Diaz-Canel. “There is already an agreement in progress, Diaz Canel and Raúl Castro will end their days in exile in Moscow…and there will be a… — sherry Twamley (@sdogiii) February 2, 2026

​Meanwhile, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has condemned the U.S. sanctions. It termed them as fascist, criminal and genocidal in nature, while accusing America of attempting to suffocate Cuba’s economy.

​He said, “Cuba is a free, independent and sovereign nation. No one dictates what we do. President Trump intends to suffocate the Cuban economy by imposing tariffs on countries that trade oil with Cuba. This new measure exposes the fascist, criminal, and genocidal nature of a clique that has hijacked the interests of the American people for purely personal ends.”