Trump Teases 2026 Election “Shut Down” on Truth Social

Donald Trump went on to Truth Social to outline vague plans for the upcoming election. The 2026 midterm elections will determine the control of the House and Senate. Trump posted, “Crooked Elections cannot be allowed in the [U.S.]”

This was in response to a clip from Dan Bongino’s podcast in which he interviewed John Solomon, the founder of the MAGA website Just the News. It’s the same website Trump keeps reposting from on his Truth Social account.

During the podcast, Solomon made predictions about the elections. He hopes for full transparency to strengthen democracy. Solomon mentioned Trump may soon reveal evidence of foreign powers meddling in the 2020 elections. He said, “I think Donald Trump is going to change the narrative in America. I think he’s going to change some senators’ minds.”

( Donald J. Trump – Feb 17 2026, 10:57 PM ET ) Crooked Elections cannot be allowed in the U.S.A. President DJT https://t.co/p83Ck1Dhwd pic.twitter.com/Xk6CoW3jeI — Fan Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) February 18, 2026

Solomon also referred to the “Save America” bill that may add restrictions affecting some Democratic voters. The voters will have to provide proof of citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate. According to Democrats, the bill will disenfranchise eligible voters; on the other hand, Republicans say it will help prevent voter fraud.

Trump later shared an edited photo of himself. There was a white light coming out of his eyes in the photo with a caption, “I WILL BE THE ONE TO SHUT IT DOWN.”

Trump also posted a link to a piece that hopes the 2026 general election will be fair. He has been vocal about what he has called the rigged 2020 election results in Georgia. On Jan. 28, the FBI raided the election facility in Fulton County and seized ballots for investigation. Moreover, the president claimed he has plans to nationalize elections, though he did not provide details.

Straight from President Trump for all those doubters. Notice how Trump post a fellow Anon account. He is deliberately telling you there is a plan in place. “I will be the one to SHUT IT DOWN” pic.twitter.com/RriQ8rNygp — Hodler (@hodlrr17) February 18, 2026

Meanwhile, 60% percent of voters believe that elections will be fair this year, regarding how ballots will be counted. The results may also be impacted by Trump’s approval rating, which has been declining.

According to Silver Bulletin, the 47th president’s approval rating is down at -15.0, while The Economist revealed his net approval rating to be -18. Only 40.5% of U.S. citizens approved of him during his second term. He has been facing harsh criticism due to the economic crash, plans to take over Greenland and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdown.