Critics Warn Georgia Raid Is Trump’s Trial Run for Election Interference Ahead of Midterms

The FBI’s seizure of ballots from Fulton County, Georgia, is setting off alarm bells far beyond Atlanta. Boxes of ballots from the 2020 election were hauled away while a former Democratic congresswoman turned Trump loyalist was right there. Critics say this raid was a rehearsal for how to bend democracy to the whims of Donald Trump.

Voting-rights experts are now categorizing the Georgia raid as Trump’s most aggressive effort to undermine the 2026 midterms.

Trump’s director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, is at the center of the controversy. She had recently missed cabinet meetings and doing yoga on a Hawaiian beach. But when it came to Georgia’s election offices, she was photographed lurking near the scene as FBI agents removed boxes of ballots from an election that Trump lost.

Tulsi Gabbard’s job is to keep us safe from foreign adversaries. Instead, she’s spending her time raiding the Fulton County, Georgia election center to feed Donald Trump’s delusion. Trump LOST the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/ZmTcT0ByF3 — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 30, 2026

The question is, why was a U.S. attorney from St. Louis, Missouri (Trump-appointed Thomas Albus) leading a seizure of election materials almost 500 miles away? According to an MS NOW segment, Albus was assigned to investigate the 79-year-old president’s claims of voter fraud, which have been debunked. Albus is also close to former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who promotes the “Big Lie.”

In other words, this wasn’t a neutral audit.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Gabbard is now leading an effort to hunt for “proof” of tampering in the 2020 election. She will prepare a formal report, and officials may use her findings to justify new executive orders on voting in the midterms.

The Brennan Center for Justice described the Trump administration’s actions as “unprecedented” interference in U.S. elections. Despite secure elections in 2020, 2022, and 2024, the system is threatened by the executive branch itself.

According to the Brennan Center, the administration keeps trying to change election rules via executive order, pressures states for voter files, targets election officials, and scales back federal protections to keep elections secure.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump just CONFIRMED that Tulsi Gabbard is involved in the Fulton County 2020 election probe and says she was PERSONALLY present during the FBI raid that SEIZED ballots. The sitting president is OPENLY tying the intelligence chief to a local election… pic.twitter.com/uxCeXogNGi — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 30, 2026

These moves violate constitutional provisions that reserve election administration to the states and Congress. Additionally, the Georgia raid creates the illusion of fraud where courts and bipartisan officials have found none.

Trump is also teasing that people will soon see “interesting things happening” in Georgia.

Meanwhile, familiar faces from the election-denial movement are re-emerging. Trump allies are once again embracing figures who promote 2020 election theories involving foreign satellites and rigged machines.

