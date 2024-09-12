Trump Supporters Rage Over Kamala Harris 'Cheating' With Earrings During Presidential Debate

Kamala Harris' earrings made sturdy speculations among the right-wing supporters. After the conclusion of the presidential debate between Donald Trump and the incumbent Vice President, Trump supporters were caught off guard by Harris' earrings. Soon, the internet flooded with fake claims that Harris wore an earpiece in the guise of ornaments. Several vocal Trump supporters and internet influencers shared the clips and images fanning the narrative that the Democrat nominee had cheated during the debate.

According to CBS News, the earrings were completely different from the suspected communication device. She was wearing the Tiffany & Co. South Sea Pearl Earrings from the Hardwear collection. However, on X (formerly known as Twitter), Laura Loomer claimed that the earrings were Nova H1 audio earphones as she shared images of a news piece promoting the device. "Interesting choice of earrings tonight, ⁦@KamalaHarris...." she captioned her tweet. User @MuricanMemez wrote, "They look exactly like them. Not surprised they tried to cheat." @CashLorenShow noted, "It sure is suspicious. But if she did I believe it hurt her. She sounded so scripted and fake."

Imagine getting the questions ahead of time, having 2 moderators helping you out, have someone telling you what to say through an audio earring, and still lose that bad?? — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) September 11, 2024

@JohhnyLoveless commented, "Ah yes, the Nova H1 audio earrings. It's official. Kamala Harris was getting her debate answers directly from The Notorious BIG." @AmericanPapaBear asked, "Do you guys think that those are hearing devices?" Amid the controversial backlash of the right-wing supporters, there were several who sided with Harris. @franklinisbored tweeted, "Lol another conspiracy theory. Anyway, did you feed Trump his losing line tonight?"

Plus, who doesn’t love a nice @TiffanyAndCo Pearl Earring? pic.twitter.com/0CYALZv10C — Maile (@MaileOnX) September 11, 2024

Many Harris-Walz campaign supporters came forward to question the authenticity of the claim, especially as the endless generation of conspiracies amid the heated political scenario has become a trend lately. @GenoVeno73 trolled the fake news propellers by writing, "Is this the new conspiracy theory by @LauraLoomer You MAGA dumbf**ks didn't have enough of the cat and dog buffet LIE, so now you want to spread more bullshit. It's astonishing that so many gullible, feeble-minded Americans live in this country."

Kamala Harris was accused by some social media users of wearing an earpiece during last night's debate, but online sleuths quickly debunked the seemingly inaccurate claims pic.twitter.com/xzWxfu3AXa — Metro (@MetroUK) September 11, 2024

Ever since the word spread about Harris' earrings, the word 'earpiece' shot up in the search history of Google. Other words that made it to the most searched words were Tiffany and Co. and Nova H1. Amid all of it, some netizens even demanded a free and fair investigation on the matter to shut it down.

Others were irked by the trivial issues making it to trending stories while the debate and the policies of the two politicians on varying matters of concern remained untouched by people. Harris had previously been spotted with a similar pair of gold and pearl earrings during the August 6 rally in Pennsylvania and the White House Juneteenth concert this summer. However, if one gets a closer look, the earphone device loops back behind the earlobes whereas the earrings Harris wore were attached to her lobes at the front giving the illusion of going backward.