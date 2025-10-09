Trump Supporter Crashes Black Author’s Book Talk, Screams “This is not Nazi Germany!”

Chaos ensued when a Trump supporter crashed out at a book talk, attended by Dr. La’Tonya Rease Miles, a Black author. Miles was at the peaceful James M. Duncan Branch Library in Alexandria, Virginia, with some attendees who came to hear about her new memoir, “Smart Girl: A First-Gen Origin Story.” People were keen to hear about her difficult and inspiring journey of being the first from her family to graduate from a university.

However, when an older white man, who is a Trump supporter, began ranting, the whole event turned chaotic. “This is not Nazi Germany! I don’t need to do anything. Stop telling me what to do,” the man shouted as seen in the video from the book talk. The man, who was dressed in a red MAGA t-shirt, refused to calm down even after complaints from his fellow attendees. Instead, when the library security asked him to lower his voice, he likened them to Nazi Germany.

Not just that, he also called them “Communist China” and the “f—— USSR.” When he was asked to leave the event, he shouted, “Is this Nazi Germany?” He even threatened, “Call the cops, you’re not the police. You can’t tell me what to do.” The man got more aggressive and even yelled at a Black female security guard. Then he proceeded to make weird antics and asked the room full of readers to “take a picture of it,” before finally leaving.

The caption of the video claims that the man has infiltrated the event and even harassed the author with his “racist rants.” Viewers were not happy with the man’s meltdown. One user commented, “They always do it when no brothers are around or any men with nuts, man oh man.” A second noted, “Notice he attacked a room of women.” A third shared the same sentiment: “They loud with women and kids.”

“This ISN’T ‘free speech’—it’s WHITE SUPREMACIST WARFARE on Black joy. RACIST’s rotting the soul of America, one vicious raid at a time,” wrote one. Another added, “Racism is a mental illness.” One user wrote, “And that sums up Maga to the tee. The world would be much better place without these kind of people.”

The author noted that the book talk “went well despite the clown.”