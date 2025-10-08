From Journalist to Trump Supporter — Did Brandi Kruse Turn to MAGA for a Career Boost? Inside Her Sudden Political Shift

Brandi Kruse has successfully transformed herself from a mainstream broadcast journalist to an outspoken conservative commentator who now loves Donald Trump. This has stirred both curiosity and controversy.

Kruse is a Seattle-based political reporter who was once known for her balanced approach. However, the tide has shifted as she has now completely embraced the MAGA movement and ideologues.

Independent journalist Brandi Kruse admits to President Trump she previously had ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’: “I’m living proof you can recover from TDS … And now I find you quite funny, actually.” pic.twitter.com/uwxvmMo7N2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 8, 2025

The transformation is so drastic that she now not only agrees with everything that Trump stands for but also praises him openly. She also took part in a recent White House roundtable where President Trump was meeting MAGA reporters. During this meeting, Kruse praised Trump, and he even complimented her on her looks.

Kruse, during this roundtable, declared that she is “living proof you can recover from Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Her declaration and acceptance of MAGA is a drastic reversal for someone who had openly critised Trump’s governing style.

However, not everyone is buying the change in her stance. People have been left wondering of this transformation is a product of the serious political transformation or just a career move considering the current political climate.

Kruse has built her reputation in mainstream journalism. She has spent nearly a decade at Seattle’s Q13 FOX (now FOX 13), where she covered politics and public policy and always emphasized government accountability.

During the height of Trump’s first term, she openly expressed her frustration over the failures of both the parties. However, she always called out Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric. She even once dismissed the term “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a propaganda term that was started by MAGA and was meant discredit real criticism.

But things started to change when Brandi left the traditional broadcasting and started her own commentary program called unDivided with Brandi Kruse. She was free from the corporate overloads and could speak her mind. She very quickly adopted the populist tone. She started talking against the “woke politics” and “left-wing media bias.”

When she made the claim that she is, in fact, the living proof that one can recover from TDS, it shows how dramatically her tone is shifted.

Kruse’s political realignment has coincided with her move to independent media, where she had to fetch her own audience, and there was no one on top of her to keep a check. It is a known fact that in independent media circles, right-wing rhetoric sells better.

On several platforms, videos and podcasts of right-wing conservative commentators fare better than those of their liberal counterparts.

Kruse could have had a moment where, once disillusioned with traditional outlets, she then found profitable second acts and started to appeal to conservative audiences. Her new identity as an “anti-woke” truth-teller has been far more profitable to her than when she was talking liberal points.

This new identity has won her invitations to right-leaning podcasts, speaking engagements, and, most recently, a seat at Donald Trump’s White House influencer roundtable.

Kruse’s embrace of Trump also mirrors a broader phenomenon. Journalists who once worked with mainstream media have almost always turned to right-wing platforms with audience polarization. Her shift fits neatly into the Trump-era media ecosystem that rewards loyalty, personality, and outrage as much as traditional reporting.