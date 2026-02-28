Trump Suggests Ted Cruz As Potential Supreme Court Nominee, Says He Would Get ‘100%’ Bipartisan Vote

Donald Trump recently shared the idea of nominating Sen. Ted Cruz to the Supreme Court.

​The President floated the idea during a rally in Corpus Christi, calling Cruz a “brilliant guy” and saying, “I’m thinking about putting him in the Supreme Court.”

He joked that Cruz is the “only guy” he knows who would receive a “100% of the Democrat vote, 100% of the Republican vote.” The president added that lawmakers “want to get him out of there,” quipping that Cruz can be a “pain in the a–” but is also “so good and so talented.”​

“We have a senator who’s really an amazing guy. I’m thinking about putting him in the Supreme Court… Getting these nominations through is very tough, and he’s the only guy I know who’ll get 100% of the Democrat vote, 100% of the Republican vote. They want to get him out of there,” said the President.

​He continued, “If we ever had a problem, I just pick Ted. That would solve that problem… He’s a great guy, and he’s a very talented guy too — smart.”

​This is not the first time Trump has joked about the possibility of Ted Cruz being nominated to the Supreme Court.

​Speaking at a Washington summit in January 2026, the President raised the same possibility and praised Cruz for being “a very tough guy, very brilliant guy.”

​”He’s a brilliant legal mind, he’s a brilliant man. If I nominate him for the United States Supreme Court, I will get 100% of the vote,” he said.

​The 79-year-old added, “The Democrats will vote for him because they want to get him the hell out. And the Republicans will vote for him because they want to get him the h— out, too.”

​Following Trump’s remarks, Cruz rejected the notion of a Supreme Court nomination on the Ruthless Podcast. ​”No, just no. H— no,” said the senator, per The Daily Mail.

​The President has already appointed three justices, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court during his first term, and could appoint more in the next three years, The Daily Beast reports.

​With Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, being the oldest on the Court, retirements could create further openings, multiple outlets report. However, in December 2025, the president emphasised, “I hope they stay, ’cause I think they’re fantastic, OK?”

President Donald J. Trump on Iran: pic.twitter.com/qvwlwwyHqZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 27, 2026

​During his aforementioned rally, Trump also spoke up about ongoing talks with Iran, saying, “We have a big decision to make.”

​”We’ve got a lot of things going on now. We have a big decision to make. … Not easy. We have a country that’s been, for 47 years, blowing people’s legs off, arms off … killing people, lots of people. Not only Americans. … They want to make a deal, but we’ve got to make a deal that’s meaningful. I spoke with Ted Cruz, John, all of them on the way here,” said Trump.

He continued, “We hit them real hard, as you know, with those beautiful B-2 bombers — recently knocked out their nuclear capability. I’d rather do it the peaceful way, but they’re very difficult people. I want to tell you that they’re very dangerous people, very difficult people.”