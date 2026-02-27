Ted Cruz’s Endorsement of Steve Toth Triggers Questions About Hidden Agenda

Senator Ted Cruz has decided to endorse Steve Toth, and according to media reports, there is a deeper meaning behind the decision other than just helping a good friend. Reports suggest it might be his way of taking revenge on one of the Texas GOP’s most capable congressmen, Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

​

There is a long history of bad blood between the two Trump allies. The duo had previously locked horns when Crenshaw played a significant role in sabotaging Cruz’s crucial legislation.

​

In one of the most difficult elections of his life, Crenshaw, a four-term incumbent, is contesting against Texas legislator and pastor Steve Toth. Gov. Greg Abbott and the Trump administration have gone all out to endorse the Navy SEAL. On the contrary, Ted Cruz is the most prominent face to stand behind Steve Toth.

In an X post, Ted Cruz has announced that he is “proud” to endorse Steve Toth. He wrote, “Steve faithfully served the people of Texas in the Texas House of Representatives, championing our Texas values of liberty, limited government, and constitutional governance.”

I am proud to endorse @SteveTothTX for Congress in Texas’s 2nd Congressional District. Steve faithfully served the people of Texas in the Texas House of Representatives, championing our Texas values of liberty, limited government, and constitutional governance. Steve is an… pic.twitter.com/tRlt8E8L7y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 24, 2026​

Cruz also praised Toth for being “an unwavering fighter for school choice, fiscal responsibility, and the next generation of Americans.” Washington needs bold leadership and representatives who will stand up for Texans at every turn.”

“Steve has the experience, the courage, and the conviction to do just that. I’m honored to support his campaign and urge voters in Texas’s 2nd Congressional District to join me in electing Steve Toth to Congress,” he concluded.

Ted cruz endorses dan crenshaw opponent Steve Toth pic.twitter.com/6ur77oIjoa — Podrup3r (@podrup3r) February 27, 2026

In 2021, Ted Cruz and Crenshaw got involved in a heated argument over the phone when the senator’s associates suspected Crenshaw of posing a primary threat, Rawstory reports.

Then in 2024, when the senator sought endorsement from Crenshaw, the plan ultimately fizzled out. The Texas Rep. played a big part in jeopardizing Cruz’s air safety bill after Washington’s deadly plane crash, which was his “single biggest legislative priority on the House floor.”

​

Steve Toth has attacked Crenshaw for siding with Ukraine and staying neutral on immigration. Crenshaw has protested against attacks from Toth and his associates, who continue to question his conservative views.

​

In a recent conversation with the House Chronicle, Crenshaw revealed, “If you think I’m not MAGA enough, then you’re not following me on social media; that’s the reality. If you don’t think I support Trump enough, then you’re not following me, you’re not listening to a thing I say. I’m out there defending his policies pretty hard and have defended them in extremely hard places in the past.”

​

He added, “If you want somebody who doesn’t know how to do that to represent you, by all means, get rid of me, get rid of one of the people who’ve never lost an argument against a Democrat.”