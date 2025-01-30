Washington DC Plane Crash—Eyewitness Recalls Seeing ‘White Flare’ Before Flight ‘Split in Half’

A Washington DC local who witnessed the devastating mid-air collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter has detailed the horrific moment he saw. He spotted a “white flare” erupt in the night sky before both aircraft plunged into the Potomac River.

Jimmy Mazeo, a local resident, was among the first to notice something unusual in the sky at around 9 PM on Wednesday, January 29. The PSA Airlines jet was preparing to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport after departing from Wichita, Kansas, when it collided mid-air with a Black Hawk Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. The latter was carrying three military personnel from Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

“We thought they were shooting stars,” Mazeo told WUSA9. “We didn’t really think much of it until we saw the fire trucks going out to the tarmac and the police cars and boats. It was insane.”

Mazeo said he became “very on edge” after noticing the flare. He was initially unsure of what had triggered such an overwhelming emergency response.

“I’m really in awe. Of course, it’s terrible what happened tonight, but I think it’s crazy we got to see it unfold. I’m praying for all the people involved.”

Following the horrific collision, both the jet and the helicopter plunged into the Potomac River. The tragic incident has sparked a desperate search and rescue operation. Emergency response teams, including boats and helicopters, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

CBS News has reported that at least 19 bodies have been recovered. DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly admitted during a press briefing that it remains unclear whether any survivors will be found.

An air traffic controller who witnessed the crash described the moment of impact:

“It was probably out in the middle of the river. I just saw a fireball, and then it was just gone.”

Another aviation official added, “I haven’t seen anything since they hit the river, but it was a CRJ and a helicopter that hit, I would say, half a mile of the approach.”

The ongoing search-and-recovery operation has been made significantly more difficult due to harsh weather conditions.

“There is wind. There are pieces of ice in the water… And because there is not a lot of light, you are out there searching every square inch of space,” said Chief Donnelly. “These are very tough conditions for [rescuers] to dive in.”

President Donald Trump issued an official statement through White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt where he expressed condolences to the victims:

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident that took place at Reagan National Airport. May God rest their souls.”

Trump also praised the efforts of first responders: “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

For those seeking information on possible loved ones aboard Flight 5342, American Airlines has provided a toll-free helpline at 800-679-8215 for callers in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.