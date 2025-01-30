“Why Didn’t the Helicopter Move?”, A Furious Donald Trump Demands Answers After Tragic DC Plane Crash

President Donald Trump expressed serious concerns over the tragic mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night.

Trump took to Truth Social to question how the mishap occurred under almost perfect conditions.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn?”

Trump also criticized air traffic control. He didn’t hold back from questioning their role in the incident. “Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane? This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” He later followed up with a short message: “What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all!”

The collision occurred at 8:53 PM as American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, was on its final approach to Runway 33 at Reagan National Airport after departing from Wichita, Kansas. According to the FAA, the Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided mid-air with a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the U.S. Army. The helicopter was reportedly carrying three soldiers at the time.

Initial reports from NBC Washington indicate that at least four individuals were rescued from the Potomac River. The full extent of casualties remains unclear.

Radio transmissions between air traffic control and the military helicopter suggest potential miscommunication. Moments before the crash, a controller was heard asking:

“PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?”

Seconds later, an unidentified pilot’s urgent transmission followed: “Tower, did you see that?”

Shortly after the impact, the airport immediately halted all takeoffs and landings that diverted inbound flights away from Reagan National. A search and rescue operation is currently underway in the freezing waters of the Potomac River, where the wreckage was seen plunging after the collision.

DC Police issued a statement to confirm the ongoing efforts. “Multiple calls were received for an aircraft crash above the Potomac River. DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department, and multiple partner agencies are coordinating a search and rescue operation.”

Meteorologists warn that the water temperature is dangerously low—around 37°F—which could cause hypothermia within 15–20 minutes for anyone exposed.

Vice President JD Vance also addressed the tragic event. Taking to his social media, he wrote, “Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan Airport this evening. We’re monitoring the situation, but for now, let’s hope for the best.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed he was on-site at FAA headquarters to closely monitor developments.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, whose state the passenger jet had departed from, also weighed in: “We are in contact with authorities working to get answers. We ask you to join us in prayer for every single passenger and their families.” Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation, with the NTSB taking the lead in determining how a routine landing turned into a catastrophic collision.

American Airlines released a brief statement acknowledging the incident: “We’re aware of reports that American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA, has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available.”

A nearby Kennedy Center security camera recorded the tragic moment. It was visible that two sets of lights appeared to merge before erupting into a fireball.

Flight radar tracking data also confirms the plane’s final approach over the Potomac River before suddenly cutting off. Air safety is under scrutiny. Amidst this, the remarks from Donald Trump come off as a steady demand for answers on what went wrong.

As the investigation proceeds, these key questions will be present: Why was the helicopter in the jet’s landing path? Did air traffic control mismanage communication? Could this tragedy have been avoided? The coming days will determine whether this was an unfortunate accident or a preventable disaster.