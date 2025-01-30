“Landing in 20 Minutes”, Husband Shares Heartbreaking Final Text from Wife Before Potomac Crash

The husband of the Potomac crash passenger aboard American Airline Flight 5342, that crashed into the river after being stuck midair on Wednesday night, shared a final text he received from wife minutes before the crash.

The American Airline Flight 5342, crashed tragically into the Potomac River after colliding with a Blackhawk military helicopter. The husband of a passenger who was on the flight shared his wife’s last text message in an interview with CBS News. Hamaad Raza, the husband of a passenger revealed he received a message from his wife that stated, “landing in 20 minutes – followed by the footage showing the horrific scenes.

Raza tried sending his final message which failed to deliver, as he began to fear something was bad. Raza told CBS News, “I’m praying someone is pulling her from the river as we speak. She texted me saying she was landing in 20 mins.” His wife, whose name Hamaad did not disclose, was travelling to Kansas for work.

Here’s the interview with Hamaad Raza, whose 26-year-old wife died over the Potomac minutes away from DCA tonight on American Air / American Eagle Flight 5342: “I’m just praying that somebody is pulling her out of the river right now.” pic.twitter.com/UeMzVXkeoC — The Washington Observer (@WashObserver) January 30, 2025

The air crash occurred around 9pm EST, that was when the military helicopter collided with the regional flight inbound from Wichita, Kansas, as it was approaching Reagan National Airport. Multiple agencies and fireboats, including Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), immediately responded to the scene.

The management of the airport instantly halted all take-offs and landing as the emergency personnel attended to the incident. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that both Donald Trump and JD Vance have been already briefed about the situation. The President expressed his heartfelt gratitude to first responders for the “incredible work,” he said that he was “monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

Trump added, “May God Bless their souls,” JD Vance, Vice President, urged prayers for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport. He took to X and wrote, “Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We’re monitoring the situation, but for now let’s hope for the best.” The American Airlines have confirmed that 60 passengers and 4 crew members were in flight 5342, which left which left Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport at 5:22PM CST.

The statement issued by American Airlines said, “We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available.”

President Trump was briefed, his press secretary said, and Vice President JD Vance encouraged followers on X to “say a prayer for everyone involved.” https://t.co/wyMwUVZw7K — FOX4 News Kansas City (@fox4kc) January 30, 2025

Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Secretary posted on X that, “every available US Coast Guard resource” were being deployed for rescue and search efforts related to the crash. The newly appointed officer stated that her agency was “actively monitoring the situation and stand ready to support local responders.” She further added, “Praying for the victims and first responders.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who is also newly appointed and took office earlier this week, took to social media to announce that he was “at the FAA HQ and closely monitoring the situation.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) disclosed that the FAA will be briefing the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation tomorrow morning.