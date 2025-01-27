JD Vance, along with his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children, recently moved to the official Vice Presidential residence in Washington DC. Since resuming his office, Vance has been keeping busy defending newly elected President Donald Trump‘s controversial decisions, including executive orders on birthright citizenship and pardons of approximately 1,500 defendants who were convicted of crimes on January 6, 2021.

The Vice President also continues to face backlash for his controversial comment where he attacked Democratic leaders, saying that the US is dominated by “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Several political figures and celebrities like Jennifer Aniston came forward to call out Vance’s insensitive comment on women without children. Amid the dirty chaos, Donald Trump, during his second inauguration ceremony, stated that he would have chosen Usha Vance as VP instead of JD Vance.

Praising the second lady, Trump said, “The only one smarter (than JD Vance) is his wife. I would have chosen her but somehow the line of succession didn’t work that way.”

Trump’s statement suggests that he is impressed by Usha’s influence in JD Vance’s life and her unwavering support for him. The most recent example is when Usha came to JD Vance’s rescue after his “childless cat lady comment”. Defending her husband, she said that his words were merely a “quip” and that he would “never ever want to say something to hurt someone who was trying to have a family.”

In a desperate attempt for damage control, she understood that the outburst should be tackled sensitively. She admitted that there are “a lot of other reasons why people may choose not to have families and many of those reasons are very good,” as reported by Irish Star. s

Donald Trump’s praise for Usha Vance would now put breaks on debates over Usha Vance’s American citizenship. After Trump signed the executive order on January 20, netizens took to social media wondering if Usha Vance’s citizenship would be canceled since her parents “were not US citizens”, as per some viral tweets.

Her parents were not US citizens when she was born. pic.twitter.com/ZvlRKdDvN3 — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) January 22, 2025

Internet users who had thoroughly read the orders educated others that the order only applies to people born in the United States after 30 days from the date of the order. Some even pointed out that Vance’s parents migrated to America legally and obtained their green card.

Amid the vague online debate over her citizenship, Usha Vance and her children are busy currently settling into their new home. In a tweet made on January 23, JD Vance wrote, “My kids are settling into the Vice President’s official residence.”

He added, “While we don’t own this property, it is a beautiful home for our three little kids. We are grateful, and will take good care of it.”

Meanwhile, Usha Vance is more than ready to fulfill her duties as second lady. She left her career as a lawyer in July 2024 to support her husband in his vice-presidential campaign. Now when their dream has come true, she will continue to align her ambitions with her husband’s new responsibility as the new Vice President of the United States.