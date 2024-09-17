Trump Suggests Harris Was Fed Questions Pre-Debate and Had Received Prompts Through a Hidden Earpiece

Republican nominee Donald Trump made bold claims about Vice President Kamala Harris after their debate on September 10. At a rally in Las Vegas, Trump suggested Harris had unfair advantages during the face-off. "Did she get the questions? You think?" Trump asked the crowd. He speculated, "So, I hear she got the questions and I also heard she got something in the ear." Trump even acted out an imaginary scene of someone coaching Harris through an earpiece. "'No, Kamala, do this. Say it this way, Kamala. Okay, be quiet, too many people watching.'"

Donald Trump, without evidence, suggests that Kamala Harris had the questions before the debate: “They had a rigged show with somebody that maybe even had the answers…I watched her talk, and I said, you know, she seems awfully familiar with the questions.” pic.twitter.com/P3SNSBskl4 — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 11, 2024

The accusations came just days after Trump hinted at similar ideas on Fox & Friends. He stressed that Harris seemed "awfully familiar" with the questions from ABC News during the debate. The outlet, however, strongly denied the same. ABC told the Daily Beast they 'absolutely' didn't give Harris the questions beforehand. They also argued that campaign staff didn't talk to the debate moderators before the event.

Trump wasn't the only one spreading these rumors. Laura Loomer, a conservative commentator known for her conspiracy theories, also chipped in. She accused on social media that Harris's earrings had hidden audio devices. "Interesting choice of earrings tonight, @KamalaHarris…," Loomer wrote. She included a picture of Harris at the debate and an image of 'audio earrings.' Fact-checkers have looked into these claims and found no evidence. They pointed out that Harris was wearing regular Tiffany & Co. earrings during the debate. It's worth noting that similar accusations have popped up in past elections too. There were false claims about Hillary Clinton using an earpiece in 2016.

Trump didn't stop at debate cheating claims at the Las Vegas rally. He covered a wide range of topics for over 80 minutes, many of which were either inaccurate or controversial. He mispronounced Harris's name yet again, calling her 'Kambabla,' as per The New York Times. He also referred to her running mate, Governor Tim Walz, as "the vice president" by mistake. Additionally, he falsely claimed that Harris supports taking children from parents for gender-affirming surgeries without consent. This is not true because no state allows such procedures without parental approval.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Trump also repeated a shocking and false claim about infanticide. He suggested that Democrat-led states allow the execution of babies after birth. It is important to note that this too isn't true as infanticide is banned throughout the country. Moreover, Trump used strong language to describe the situation at the border on the topic of immigration. He said the United States was "under invasion" by migrants and compared them to an army which is "more difficult because they don't wear a uniform." Subsequently, he made a dramatic promise about law enforcement action. "We will deploy ICE, D.H.S., and other federal officials to go in and liberate Aurora (a city in Colorado)." He added, "We are going to liberate parts of our country."