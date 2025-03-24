Trump Slams Obama’s Nobel Prize—‘If My Name Was Obama, I’d Have One Too!’

President Donald Trump had once claimed that he would have received a Nobel Prize as well if he had ‘Obama’ in his name. Trump did not shy away from dismissing the Nobel Peace Prize won by his predecessor former President Barack Obama in 2010.

During Donald Trump’s address in Detroit, he said that there was “unfairness” in this world and that if Trump were a liberal democrat he would have received the Nobel prize as well for signing the Abraham Accords. “And I’m not saying want or not. I’m not saying, I’m just saying if it was anybody else, liberal Democrat, they would have had it before the damn thing was even signed,” Trump said.

The Abraham Accords are all bilateral agreements that normalise relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and between Bahrain and Israel, which were signed on September 15, 2020. The UAE agreement was mediated by the United States and announced on August 13, followed by Bahrain’s agreement on September 11. The signing of the agreement took place on the White House balcony and was hosted by President Trump.

Former President Barack Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize for “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy” and also “for his vision of a nuclear-free world”, awarded just months into his first term. Trump’s remarks come as he continues to seek support in Michigan, a critical battleground state.

During his speech, Donald Trump even made some controversial comments about Detroit, and suggested that the entire country would resemble the city if former Vice President Kamala Harris is elected President. “Our whole country will end up being like Detroit,” he stated, drawing immediate backlash from local leaders.

Mike Duggan, the Mayor of Detroit countered Donald Trump’s remarks and highlighted the city’s recent achievements in population growth and crime reduction. “Lots of cities should be like Detroit. And we did it all without Trump’s help,” Duggan noted on social media. US Representative Shri Thanedar also criticized Trump, urging him to “keep Detroit and our people out of your mouth.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel remarked on X, “This guy is calling us ugly and then asking us out on a date.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer also asserted that the people of Detroit would remember Donald Trump’s comments in the upcoming election. Trump’s campaign later defended his statements that attributed Detroit’s challenges to “globalist policies championed by Kamala Harris” and “promising a new era of economic success if he were re-elected.”

However, Donald Trump has had a history of making inappropriate comments on the Democrats. Recently too Trump took a dig at Barack Obama and described him as “terrific” who has a “great sense of humor.” President Donald Trump also said that they did not talk about the bitterness about the elections.

“I found him to be terrific. I found him to be very smart and very nice. Great sense of humor, as much as you can have a sense of humor talking about tough subjects, but we were talking about some pretty tough subjects. We were talking about some victories, also. Some things that he feels very good about,” Trump told CBS’s ’60 Minute’ program.

A day after the general election Trump and Obama met in the Oval Office of the White House. A meeting that was scheduled for 15 minutes, surprisingly went on for 90 minutes.

“This was just going to be a quick little chat and it lasted close to an hour and a half. It could have gone on for four hours. I mean, it was in fact, it was almost hard breaking it up because we had so many things to say. He told me the good things and the bad things,” he said, adding that among the bad things is the situation in the Middle East.

“I wanted to get his full view. I got a good part of his view. And I like having that because I’m going to be inheriting that in a short period of time,” he said.