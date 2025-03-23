Melania’s Father And Donald Trump’s Age Barely Have Any Difference—But Their Shared Traits Go Beyond Just That!

People may choose their friends, but they hardly ever choose their relatives. No one but Viktor Knavs knows this best. Viktor Knavs is the father of the First Lady of America, Melania Trump, and lives in the White House with his daughter and her family.

The father-in-law of the President of the United States was a Slovenian auto dealer and driver. It’s not far-fetched to think he never expected to be on the world political stage.

In 2006, after the birth of their grandson, Barron Trump, Viktor and his wife relocated to the United States. All through their stay, they kept shifting from one residence to another. They lived in New York for a while, then Mar-a-Lago. Once Donald Trump won his presidency, they also moved to The White House. Knavs were granted U.S. citizenship in 2018.

However, Mrs. Knavs sadly passed away in January 2024. She was known to be very close to Barron. Melania and Donald Trump have credited her with cooking homemade food for Barron and taking care of him. She remained an important part of his life.

In 2005, Melania married Donald in an extravagant wedding. At that time, Melania was 34 years old, and Trump was 58. He was 24 years her senior. At the same time, the bride’s father was sixty years old.

Elon Musk, President Trump, and Melania Trump's father, Viktor Knavs, aboard Air Force One, taking an iconic ride in the Presidential Beast.

Viktor and Donald are actually much closer in age. They have more in common than just age. Both Viktor and Donald are known to be shrewd businessmen who enjoy the finer things in life.

Trump has a reputation as an absentee father. This is often demonstrated by his tense relationship with his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump. In fact, most people were unaware of her existence until she came out from behind the curtains during the first presidential campaign.

Trump’s life has always revolved around his aspirations in politics and business. However, Melania has been very particular about giving Barron a healthy household. She has kept her parents close to her. Thanks to this decision, Barron Trump has a close relationship with Melania Trump’s parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs.

It has also helped to fill the hole left by his well-known father in the case of his youngest kid. Viktor has been there both before and after Amalija passed away at the age of 78 from an unspecified illness.

Lovely First Lady Melania Trump speaks five languages and is a real Lady! Good to see Barron Trump and his grandfather Viktor Knavs.

Aside from his parents, Barron’s grandfather joyously attended his high school graduation in May 2024. Viktor was also present at the Trumps’ election night party in November 2024. He was also standing on stage with Barron as Donald won the office of President for a second time. He was again standing next to his grandson for the January 2025 inauguration, too.

Barron is renowned for being fluent in Slovenian and English. This makes us wonder if he and his grandfather ever used this ability to discuss the President in private and behind his back.

Donald and Melania Trump, along with her father Viktor Knavs, at Barron's graduation

Viktor Knavs has done what any loving father does for his daughter. He remains in her life like a rock, which she might need from time to time to take anchor on.

Maybe President Trump could learn a lesson or two on how to give his daughters the respect they deserve.