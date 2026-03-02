Trump Slammed Over ‘Cold and Callous’ Warning About More U.S. Casualties in Iran War

President Donald Trump released a video address to give an update on what the Pentagon is calling Operation “Epic Fury.” The Iran war has reportedly claimed the lives of three U.S. soldiers so far, while heavily injuring five others. Addressing the deaths, the president warned that there might be more American casualties.

However, the way he put it in words has irked the critics. Trump admitted that the U.S.-Israel war on Iran will “likely” have more American casualties. “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends,” he said.

Then, Trump said something that got him branded as “cold and callous.” The president said, “That’s the way it is likely to be more.” Although he added, “But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case,” the tone of his statement had already begun drawing backlash.

“That’s the way it is.” This is an incredibly callous way for an American President to talk about the sacrifices that our servicemembers make. Our men and women in uniform deserve better. https://t.co/b2b9IxC1ZM — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 2, 2026

Texas Representative Joaquin Castro said in a post on social media platform X, “This is an incredibly callous way for an American president to talk about the sacrifices that our service members make. Our men and women in uniform deserve better.”

“That’s the statement that stopped me in my tracks today. This is not presidential. It’s cold and callous. Where’s the humanity and compassion (?) He’s ordering our military to risk their lives for a questionable cause,” another X user voiced.

A third echoed, “That is the exact right word – callous. And so very on brand.” One individual opined, “He’s a horrible excuse for a human being. And he’s got blood on his hands.”

“There was NO NEED for those soldiers to die. Trump’s hands are dripping with their blood,” another added.

On Sunday, March 1,the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the three casualties. However, when and where the deaths occurred remain under wraps. The official statement also added that “several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions.”

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” stated CENTCOM.

President Donald J. Trump provides an update on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/Vte8QKpISn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 1, 2026

Trump has said that the soldiers who were killed were “great people,” during a telephonic interview with the Daily Mail. “America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization,” Trump said during his six-minute video address on Sunday, March 1.

He also prayed for the recovery of those who have sustained injuries. “As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives. We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send out immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen,” said the president.