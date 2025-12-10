Trump Shifts Focus From Economic Policies to Karoline Leavitt’s Lips During Recent Speech

Donald Trump’s compliments to Karoline Leavitt might be a violation of several HR policies. The President took the stage at a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, where he couldn’t stop praising his Press Secretary. He went off script during his speech to talk about the 28-year-old’s “lips” and make additional inappropriate remarks.

Leavitt isn’t the first woman in the Trump administration to be subjected to inappropriate comments by her boss. The mother of one child made history when she was appointed White House Press Secretary by Trump. At 27, Leavitt became the youngest person to take on the role.

🚨BREAKING: Trump points out Karoline Leavitt’s beautiful face and her lips “that don’t stop pappaap paapaaap paaap like a machine gun.” Trump is a disgusting fool. pic.twitter.com/ah4N5xxtv4 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 10, 2025

A year into the job, she has become familiar with brushing off comments from her boss that many women would find uncomfortable. The recent incident was no different. Trump appeared at a rally in Mount Pocono to deliver a speech about the economic success his administration has claimed.

During the appearance, the President suddenly veered off topic to talk about Leavitt’s “beautiful face” mid-speech. He shifted the attention to her by telling the crowd that their “superstar” had accompanied him to the rally.

“Isn’t she great? Is Karoline great?” he added while completely straying from the topic. Just when it seemed like his remarks couldn’t get more inappropriate, the 79-year-old began commenting on his Press Secretary’s lips. “You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate,” he added.

Trump then referenced Leavitt and her “beautiful face” and her lips that “don’t stop-op-op-op.” He went on to call the 28-year-old a “machine gun.” The President added that she had been fearless because “we have the right policy.”

He then returned to his prepared remarks and continued highlighting his administration’s achievements. “We don’t have men in women’s sports,” he said, referencing the executive order he signed earlier this year.

The President has aggressively pushed for the implementation of that executive order, even threatening to withdraw federal funding from states that don’t comply. “We don’t have to sell transgender to everybody,” he declared.

Donald Trump announced at the Liberty Ball that we do not want MEN playing in Women’s Sports Also said we do not want tr*nsgender operations for everyone AMERICA IS HEALING ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iAfLuJTNIT — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 21, 2025

He then spoke about how America does not need to “sell open borders.” The President has backed that statement up with actions that have sent shockwaves through the nation. Since he started his second term in office, his aggressive tactics regarding mass deportations have drawn attention and been scrutinised.

After boasting about his victories, he circled back to his Press Secretary. Trump noted how his work has President has made Leavitt’s job “a little bit easier.” That’s not where the flattery ended. “I wouldn’t want to be the other side’s press secretary,” he concluded.