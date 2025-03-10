Trump’s Transgender Sports Ban Under Fire—Schiff Calls for ‘Fair’ Sports Decisions

State Senator Adam Schiff has spoken in favor of young transgender athletes and how to make things “fair” for them. Schiff addressed the new executive law that bans trans women from participating in women’s sports categories. The senator strongly advocated letting local communities be the judge of who gets to participate.

Donald Trump took it upon himself to end the “war” on female sports as he described it at the beginning of his term. The President signed a law that would prohibit transgender women from competing in women’s sports categories.

In the past, he has been vocal about his agenda to “keep men out of women’s sports.” The Republican also strongly advised educational institutions to abide by the newly implemented law. He revealed how failing to abide by it would result in a “federal finding” being taken away and an investigation would follow.

He also noted how his government will not stand for “will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes.” Several groups and individuals have shown resistance against Trump’s decision so far.

A few LGBT advocacy and human rights organizations alleged that the law is an act of discrimination against transgender women. Senator Adam Schiff is one more person who has come forward more recently to talk about the law that was put into effect immediately.

The 64-year-old said that the local communities should be in charge of deciding if young trans women should be allowed to participate or not. He noted how the communities would be responsible for making that happen in a way that is “safe” and “fair” to the young athletes.

Trump signs an executive order banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports in front of a large group of young female athletes “We will not allow men to beat up, injure, and cheat our women and our girls. From now on, women’s sports will be only for women.” pic.twitter.com/PGZMXwc3e9 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 6, 2025

“Look, I played in sports. Our kids played in sports,” Schiff said in an interview with ABC News. He added how he wants “every young person” to have the opportunity to experience the same.

Schiff also expressed his wish for the sports to be “safe.” The senator added, “I want those sports to be safe, and I have confidence that local schools and local communities can make those decisions.” He further explained how the communities can make the decisions “without the federal government making them for them.”

Trump was slapped with several lawsuits after he signed the executive law regarding trans women. More than one LGBTQ advocate took it upon themselves to stand up against the decision. The organizations decided to sue Trump alleging that he was “attempting to erase” a part of the community.

The group also accused Trump of clearly discriminating against the LGBTQ community. Tyler TerMeer, CEO of San Francisco AIDS Foundation is one of the individuals who decided to sue. “The government is attempting to erase a very specific group of people,” the plaintiff said.

Tyler alleged that the President has “singled out” non-binary and transgender by signing the recent string of executive orders. He shared how the people of the LGBTQ community will not stand for being “silenced” and are hence getting the judicial system involved.