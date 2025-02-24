LGBTQ Advocates Take Donald Trump to Court Over ‘Vague’ Executive Orders

Donald Trump’s stint in office so far has been marked by his signing off one executive order after another. The President’s recent decisions seemed to have alienated the LGBTQ community. Several organisations have decided to sue Trump for “attempting to erase” a group of people.

Trump signed off on more than one law that would affect the transgender community in the country. Many LGBT advocates and human rights activists have come forward to express their disapproval of the move. They also claimed that the Republicans were clearly discriminating against a specific community.

The first executive order that the 78-year-old signed was to “keep men out of women’s sports.” The law that went into effect immediately forbade transgender women from competing in women’s sports categories.

Donald Trump declared that the “war” on women’s sports was over after he signed the law. The White House officials claimed that the order was put in place for the welfare of women athletes.

He signed another law called “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.” The law will prohibit funding given to “support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child ” through sex surgeries.

Tyler TerMeer, who is the CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, is one of the many plaintiffs suing the president. “The government is attempting to erase a very specific group of people,” TerMeer claimed in an interview with ABC News.

TerMeer also alleged that non-binary and transgender folks are being “singled out” by Trump. He also claimed that the people of the community are “being told that they don’t exist.” The CEO noted how the group would not stand for being “silenced” and hence decided to take the matter to court.

Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund’s Attorney Jose Abrigo faulted Trump’s orders by calling them “vague” and referring to the Fifth Amendment rights under the US Constitution. “No person shall … be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law,” it reads.

Abrigo pointed out how Trump’s executive orders have “undefined terms and make compliance impossible and enforcement arbitrary.” The attorney noted how the plaintiffs have no way of knowing what can cause them penalties. “Our plaintiffs have no way of knowing which programs, policies, or even words might result in penalties,” Jose Abrigo explained.

Another controversial executive order that sparked outrage was the decision not to prevent transgender women from being placed in women’s prisons and detention centres.

Transgender female inmates (men pretending to be women) across the U.S. set to be moved into men’s prison where they belong (Daily Mail). This is thanks to an Executive Order signed by President Trump. pic.twitter.com/VvfG0bJMRs — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 23, 2025

The executive order was named “​​Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.” Trump’s decision has caused outrage, and people have started worrying about the safety of transgender prisoners.

The 78-year-old has previously made several comments that have left the LGBTQ community offended. He has gone as far as to say that the concept of “transgenders” is made up by the “radical left.”

He has also accused Governor Tim Walz of being “heavy into the transgender world” for his political ideology. In an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump claimed that Walz thinks “anything transgender” is great.