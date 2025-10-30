Trump Sets Refugee Cap at 7,500 for 2026, Lowest in U.S. History

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will admit just 7,500 refugees in fiscal year 2026, the lowest number in U.S. history, per Reuters. In the 1970s, there was a limit of 17,00o refugees allowed into the country at that time.

This move comes as no surprise, as the Trump administration has also called on other countries to restrict asylum seekers’ rights.

In the official document, it was revealed that the majority of those admissions will be for white South African Afrikaners, citing alleged racial persecution in South Africa. The South African government denies systematic persecution of Afrikaners and called the U.S. decision politically motivated, per Time.

The South African Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation released a statement earlier this year saying, “There are sufficient structures available within South Africa to address concerns of discrimination. Moreover, even if there are allegations of discrimination, it is our view that these do not meet the threshold of persecution required under domestic and international refugee law.”

Other critics say the focus on one specific group, white Afrikaner South Africans, raises serious questions about fairness and U.S. values.

International Refugee Assistance Project stated, “This determination makes it painfully clear that the Trump administration values politics over protection. By privileging Afrikaners while continuing to ban thousands of refugees who have already been vetted and approved, the administration is once again politicizing a humanitarian program. It is egregious to exclude refugees who completed years of rigorous security checks and are currently stuck in dangerous and precarious situations.”

The Trump administration has shrunk the refugee cap from 125,000 to 7,500, designating most slots to be “primarily allocated among Afrikaners.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/iQQ5b6wya7 — AF Post (@AFpost) October 30, 2025

According to Reuters, in 2024, under, Joe Biden, the ceiling of refugees was roughly 100,000. This sharp drop signals a major change in how the U.S. handles refugees.

The move also changes who runs the refugee program: oversight is shifting from the U.S. State Department to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, per Politico.

Refugee advocates call the decision dangerous. Tent Partnership for Refugees CEO Gideon Maltz noted, “Dismantling it today is not putting America first.”

Beyond the human cost, there are economic implications too. Refugees often become workers, entrepreneurs, and community contributors. International Rescue Committee says that a recent study shows that reducing the number of legal pathways into the country could cost the U.S. economy almost $900 billion between 2025 and 2028

Domestically, this decision may serve as a signal ahead of the 2026 election. The decision shows an emphasis on “America‑first” immigration and refugee rules. Politically, it gives Trump a clear talking point for his base.

Internationally, allies and humanitarian partners are watching. The U.S. has long been a global leader in refugee resettlement, and Trump is disrupting decades of policies.

Al Jazeera reports that the International Refugee Assistance Project has some questions about the decision. They noted that POTUS did not follow the process of a congressional consultation before his announcement.

As for Congress, will they challenge the cap or demand more transparency on how the 7,500 will be allocated?

This turning point in U.S. policy may have many questioning America’s values, procedural transparency, and the right to safety and a new start.