“You Should Be Ashamed” — Trump Administration Faces Backlash for Mocking Immigrants in ‘Disgusting’ Spin on Viral Jet2 Holiday Trend

The Trump administration is facing backlash for its recent social media post. The backlash started when the White House official account posted a video with their take on the Jet2 holiday trend. Netizens rushed to the Internet to call out the post while labelling it as “absolutely disgusting.”

The Jet2 holiday trend has taken the internet by storm for the past few months. Social media users have been using the trending audio to shed light on disastrous moments from their vacations.

The audio comes from an advertisement for the British tour operators Jet2 that came out in 2022. “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday,” actress Zoe Lister can be heard saying in the audio. Jess Glynne’s song ‘Hold My Hand’ starts playing in the background.

The White House’s official X(formerly known as Twitter) account took to the platform to post its take on the trend. The video showed ICE agents transporting immigrants from vans onto planes that would fly them out of the country.

At the end of the video, a screenshot of the US government app CBP Home flashes on the screen. The app can be used by immigrants to self-deport themselves according to the government’s guidelines. The President also appears in the video, making the video more inappropriate than it already is.

When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. ✈️🎶 Nothing beats it! pic.twitter.com/hlLapr9QsE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29, 2025

Trump can be spotted pointing at the camera and smirking. The White House received immense backlash for the “disgusting” video it posted. The post wasn’t exactly received well by netizens, with many noting how blatantly the government was mocking these immigrants.

“Mind you, this is an official United States government page,” one user pointed out. “Have some class,” another wrote. “Even as a Trump supporter, that was on the cringe side,” a third added.

“This is awful. You all should be ashamed of yourselves!” a user pointed out. “STOP MAKING FUN OF THEM!!!!!” another urged. Several others noted how insensitive the post was and criticized the White House social media account for mocking the situation.

A user noted how “unbelievable” it is that the official account is making a mockery out of the serious situation. “What is happening in the White House,” one netizen simply questioned in shock.

This is gross. I’m for deportation but this feels yuck. — Political Refugee (@AckTeacher) July 29, 2025

There was no lack of comments that pointed out how “horrible” and “cringe” the post was. On the other hand, it was well received by a large number of MAGA supporters. Many noted how the White House social media team needed to be given a raise.

Another added, “These videos are so awesome. Someone is doing an incredible job!” A second added, “I voted for this.” Another netizen noted how “epic” the video was.