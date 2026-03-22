Trump Seen Struggling on Aircraft Stairs Renews Health Concerns

A video of President Donald Trump walking down the stairs of Air Force One in Florida has once again led to questions about his health over the weekend.

This came just days after footage showed him appearing to struggle while sitting at a public event. The recent clip, shared widely on social media on March 22, showed Trump holding the railing and moving cautiously as he descended the aircraft stairs, in moments seemingly struggling to stay balanced.

News18 and other sources noted that the video raised fresh questions about the 79-year-old president’s physical state. Based on the footage from Trump’s March 21 arrival in Florida, he seemed to walk cautiously and pause midway down the staircase. Reuters photos also captured Trump stepping off Air Force One in West Palm Beach on March 20.

Trump’s swelling on his ankles, bruising on his hands and the lack of transparency about his health has led to continuous questions from the public. Recently, he also sported an unmissable neck rash that fuelled the discussions even further.

Wow! Trump really is looking old, tired and disheveled — he can barely make it down the steps of Air Force One! pic.twitter.com/5JqT65eTpC — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) March 21, 2026

In July 2025, the White House announced Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which his doctor described as a common and harmless vein issue, especially in people over 70. This medical report indicated that tests showed no sign of deep vein thrombosis, arterial disease, heart failure, kidney problems, or systemic illness.

At that time, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt read a letter from Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella. The letter stated that the swelling in the president’s lower legs resulted from this condition and that bruising on his right hand was due to frequent handshakes and aspirin use. Barbabella asserted that Trump remained in “excellent health,” according to Reuters.

That diagnosis has resurfaced as new images and videos of the president have circulated online in recent weeks. Reuters reported in July 2025 that chronic venous insufficiency affects how veins return blood from the legs to the heart and is often managed with treatments like compression stockings and leg elevation. A vascular specialist mentioned that this condition typically affects quality of life rather than life expectancy.

Trump’s ankles are swollen. His hand is bruised, and now covered with makeup. That’s not normal. Possible causes? Congestive heart failure, IVs, blood thinners…of course we have no idea, because the most transparent White House ever won’t tell us a thing. pic.twitter.com/f7neWlVwxV — David Pakman (@dpakman) July 16, 2025

There has been no indication of a change in Trump’s public schedule related to his health. Reactions to the video reflect the typical response and hypervigilance regarding the president’s health. He has also been open about his issues going down stairs, offering rare praise to former President Obama, complimenting his ability to walk down stairs.

The president and his supporters have consistently disputed claims that he has a serious undisclosed condition. The White House’s 2025 medical statement aimed to address speculation that arose after images of his swollen ankles and makeup covering part of his hand appeared online. Reuters reported that the administration worked to quell internet rumors by issuing the physician’s letter and related test results.

The new video is unlikely to settle the debate. However, at the time of writing this report, the public record still reflects the official explanation provided by the White House last year: Trump has a harmless vein condition, he is not in discomfort, and his doctor has found no signs of a more serious illness.