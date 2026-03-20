Trump Struggles to Sit at Event Amid Growing Health Fears Over Swollen Ankles

President Donald Trump seemed to struggle as he sat down during a White House event on Friday. This raised new concerns about his health, just days after images showed swelling around his ankles again.

The moment happens to be from the Commander-in-Chief Trophy presentation for the Navy Midshipmen at the White House on March 20. In the video below from the ceremony, Trump is seen grimacing and leaning on the table for support before taking a seat.

This event turned the spotlight on the President’s physical health rather than on the ceremony itself. While it honored Navy’s football team, the President also signed an executive order aimed at preserving an exclusive television window for the annual Army-Navy game.

Still, the focus quickly shifted to the moment when he seemed uncomfortable sitting down.

Trump strains to get down into a chair pic.twitter.com/qCoLwN8xW2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2026

The latest attention follows ongoing questions about noticeable swelling in the President’s lower legs and bruising on his right hand. In July 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read a letter from Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella.

The letter stated that the President had been examined after noticing mild swelling in his legs. Tests showed no signs of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. An ultrasound revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in people over 70. Trump, who turned 79 in June 2025, was described as being in ‘excellent’ health.

Reuters reported at that time that Barbabella found no evidence of heart failure, kidney issues, or systemic illness during additional exams. Leavitt mentioned that Trump was not experiencing any discomfort due to his condition. The White House explained that the bruising on his hand resulted from frequent handshaking and aspirin use as part of a heart health plan.

Despite this, the public remains speculative about the president’s health. New photos from Trump’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi yesterday once again showed swelling near his ankles, renewing concerns.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, following reports of swelling in the President’s legs, per Karoline Leavitt Luckily, it’s nothing serious. THIS IS HOW IT SHOULD BE HANDLED. NOT covered up like Joe Biden’s illnesses! “An… pic.twitter.com/Kw2tSxxAWK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 17, 2025

Additionally, Reuters reported this month that the White House revealed Trump was receiving preventative treatment for a red rash on his neck. Earlier public discussions had already focused on bruising on his hands and swelling in his ankles.

Trump has pushed back against questions about his health. In remarks this week, he boasted about being healthy and mentioned praise from former White House physician Ronny Jackson. Trump continues to insist he is in perfect health and the administration maintains that the president is fit for office, even as videos and photos from public appearances continue to create questions against the official narrative.

The incident on Friday is unlikely to put that debate to rest. However, it adds to a growing collection of recent images and videos that keep Trump’s health in the public eye during his second term. With the White House standing by last year’s diagnosis and confirming there is no serious illness, this latest footage will likely keep the conversation alive.