Donald Trump’s Doctor Finally Addresses Concerns About Rash on President’s Neck

Donald Trump’s health has been a subject of debate for a long time. And his recent appearance at the Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House gave all the more reasons for social media chatter. In pictures and videos from the event, onlookers could not help but notice a rather large rash on the right side of his neck. Significant redness was also observed. This immediately renewed questions about his well-being.

Before the White House could respond and issue clarification, it was President Trump’s personal physician who set the record straight. Sean Barbabella said the visible redness was linked to a particular topical treatment that the 79-year-old was undergoing.

here’s another view of Trump’s neck ailment today, along with three photos showing that the rash-like injury was also visible last Friday when Trump traveled to Texas (photos via Getty and by Andrew Harnik, Mandel Ngan, and Roberto Schmidt) pic.twitter.com/raSxBQVY92 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

The resulting rash was due to the use of a cream that Trump had been using for a short period. Barbabella assured that there was nothing alarming about the President’s health.

He said, “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment. The president is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.” However, the physician neither clarified details of the cream that Trump had been using nor the particular cause that required the treatment in the first place.

Despite several clarifications from the White House, the scrutiny over Donald Trump’s health has only risen. Especially in the past few months, social media users have pointed to several tell-tale signs which indicate that everything might not be well with the U.S. President.

For instance, it was in the early months of 2025 that Trump made an unusual appearance with a layer of makeup on his hand. It was evident that the caked foundation near his knuckles was concealing a bruise. At other times, the president was also seen with a bandaid in the same spot, which further cemented the same conclusion.

In the wake of endless questioning about the nature of these bruises, White House Press Secretary responded with an unsatisfactory response. Karoline Leavitt said during one of her press briefings, “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”

doctors concerned about President Trump’s rash on his neck yeah give him more steroids to get rid of the rash. That’s what we need a president that’s on steroids. — David Daviaux (@daviddavio) March 17, 2026

In addition, Trump has appeared drowsy during several public appearances. His odd behavior was particularly noted during his cabinet meeting in December 2025. At one point, he appeared to doze off while sitting on his chair, raising alarm over his fitness to run the Presidential chair.

When it comes to a concrete medical diagnosis, a White House memo previously confirmed Trump’s condition. They informed the public that the President was suffering from Chronic Venous Insufficiency. Their statement assured that the ailment was common in individuals over the age of 70. It causes swelling in the legs.

Donald Trump has continually defended questions about his health in the media. While he happens to be the oldest President to take an oath at the White House, he has dismissed concerns about his health.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal previously, Trump had expressed frustration with the repeated scrutiny over his medical history. It stemmed after he said he takes high amounts of aspirin, which he said helps thin his blood.

He said, “In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it, because it gave them a little ammunition. I would have been a lot better off if they didn’t, because the fact that I took it said, ‘Oh gee, is something wrong?’ Well, nothing’s wrong.”