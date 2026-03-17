Donald Trump’s Remarks on GOP Lawmaker’s Health Raise Privacy Concerns

While speaking with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Donald Trump surprised many. The commander in chief talked about another Republican’s health. Trump referred to it as a press conference, but it was a session in which the U.S. president responded to questions about the Iran war.

Before meeting board members of the Kennedy Center for lunch, Trump referred to House Speaker Mike Johnson as someone with a “very narrow majority of two votes.” Trump spoke with Johnson and his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who is undergoing treatment for early-stage breast cancer, which Trump had mentioned earlier. Trump asked about the health of a Republican who is “very ill.” Johnson replied that the Republican is Florida Rep. Neal Dunn. Johnson said that the Republican is undergoing “real health challenges” and also has a “pretty grim prognosis.”

However, Donald Trump made it clear that this gave the congressman a second lease on life, and that there was a certain amount of respect and need here. In this case, it is important to note that Stein pointed out there was discomfort with what Donald Trump had said, as he appeared to give himself credit for Neal Dunn’s survival and then make a connection to the need for legislation.

😬Awkward moment at Kennedy Center board meeting when Trump forces Speaker Johnson to talk about FL Rep. Neal Dunn’s illness. Johnson: “I think it was a terminal diagnosis.” Trump: “He would be dead by June.” Johnson: “That wasn’t public, but yeah, okay.” pic.twitter.com/qgLSDRt8ho — Benjamin S. Weiss (@BenjaminSWeiss) March 16, 2026

When it came to what Donald Trump had said about Neal Dunn, Johnson admitted that it was a sensitive moment, saying, “Ok, that wasn’t public.” Donald Trump called to express his condolences and then ensured that he received treatment from the doctors at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Speaker Manu Raju explained, “We’ve known that Congressman Dunn has been ill. And the reason why it’s gotten a lot of attention is because of just how narrow the House Republican majority is. Remember, just one Republican defection. That’s all that Mike Johnson can afford to pass any legislation right now. “

Speaking of Dunn’s recovery, Johnson said, “The man has a new lease on life. He acts like he’s 30 years younger, and he walked into the conference meeting, and we thought we’d seen a ghost, and I spoke with him over the weekend, and he’s encouraged and thankful, and he thanks the President for his leadership and intervention.”

🚨GOD BLESS: President Trump says Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) was diagnosed and supposed to be dead by June, but White House doctors got involved and he’s DOING BETTER 🙏🏻❤️ Thanks be to God! pic.twitter.com/HhNDVoHm2I — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) March 16, 2026

After re-engaging in the dialogue, Donald Trump said, “I realized I have doctors in the White House … the White House, doctors are incredible and they’ve helped me with other people. They’re helping me with people right now, people that are very sick… like they’re miracle workers. And I said, I have to call them. And I called the two doctors, they’re both great. And they immediately went over to see the congressman, and he was on the operating table, like two hours later.”

It was also rumored that Neal Dunn planned to resign early, but it was later confirmed that Dunn planned to serve out his term. Since January, with the resignation of Marjorie Taylor Greene and the death of Doug LaMalfa, Republicans have had a slim majority of 218 votes.

However, Mike Johnson has not managed to pass procedural or legislative measures on a partisan basis due to the narrow majority, as well as dissent from Thomas Massie. The number of members has been reduced following Kevin Kiley’s change in status to independent while still within the party.