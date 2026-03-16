Trump Says Iran War Will End ‘When I Feel It in My Bones’

The war with Iran has been going on for more than two weeks, with little indication of when it might end. Only the leaders involved have an idea about it, but Donald Trump has something completely different to say on that matter.

Recently, Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade conducted a phone interview with the president to ask about the war and its effects. The Irish Star reported how the cost of oil is on the rise, and the war has impacted the world economy as a whole.

About it, Trump said, “…we have the greatest economy in the history we do we still do, oh, this will bounce right back. When it’s over ― and I don’t think it’s going to be long ― when it’s over, this is going to bounce right back, so fast.”

When asked, “When are you going to know when it’s over?” Trump goes on to comment, “When I feel it… When I feel it in my bones.”

Trump on when war with Iran will end: “When I feel it. When I feel it in my bones” pic.twitter.com/liUZkdnSfe — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 13, 2026

Kilmeade further asked whether Trump would make a decision after consulting anyone, to which he replied, “Well, I deal with people. I have great people.”

Previously, Trump had mentioned that the war would end pretty soon, claiming it to be a four-week process.

As reported by Huffpost, Trump had told The Daily Mail, “It’s always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It’s always been about a four-week process so — as strong as it is, it’s a big country, it’ll take four weeks — or less.”

Trump had also given similar statements to CBS News. To them, he said, “I think the war is very complete, pretty much, [Iran has] no navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones.”

He even added, “If you look, they have nothing left. There’s nothing left in a military sense.”

Trump told Fox News Radio that he didn’t think the war “would be long.” But he suggested that only he will know when it will be over, saying the conflict will end “when I feel it, feel it in my bones.” Trump: Iran war will end when I ‘feel it in my bones’https://t.co/kvYYkrKhPn — Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ Lauren Ashley Davis -OG Meidas Mighty 🦅 (@Meidas_LaurenA) March 13, 2026

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has come forward with his own comment. Huffpost reported, Hegseth had said, “So it’s not for me to posit whether it’s the beginning, the middle or the end…That’s his, and he’ll continue to communicate that.”

These statements and a lack of a clear answer are not taken in a positive light by his critics. Senator Mark Kelly had accused, “They didn’t have a plan. They have no timeline. And because of that, they have no exit strategy,” according to The Irish Star.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Aragchi had also claimed that Trump waged the war “because it is fun,” as reported by CBS.