Trump Says He 'Never' Wanted Hillary Clinton Locked Up, But Critics Call Him Out: 'What a Liar'

Former President Donald Trump recently made an absolutely ridiculous claim during an interview on Fox News that has people fuming. He blatantly stated that he never called for the arrest of his 2016 election rival, Hillary Clinton. However, this assertion directly contradicts his own well-documented inflammatory rhetoric from that campaign. The interviewer, Will Cain, reminded Trump of his famous chant "Lock her up" in reference to Clinton. Trump absurdly responded, "I didn't say 'lock her up,' but the people said 'lock her up, lock her up,'" as per NY Mag.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Trump's recent claim—that he never advocated for Clinton's arrest—was caught on camera, meaning there is a mountain of damning video evidence from his own campaign events. This has prompted a furious backlash and scorching accusations of blatant dishonesty from outraged netizens and public figures. "The convicted felon is now saying he never said "lock her up," because of f***ing course he is," tweeted @JoJoFromJerz in exasperation. @mrbenwexler contrasted Trump's duplicitous past and present positions, raging, "2016: LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP! 2024: No politician should ever be convicted."

The convicted felon is now saying he never said “lock her up”, because of fucking course he is. pic.twitter.com/TscFYWf6IW — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 2, 2024

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade accused the shameless Trump of brazenly asking supporters to 'put tribe over truth.' She tweeted, "By denying that he led chants of "lock her up," Trump is asking people to put tribe over truth. The point is not to convince his followers that the lie is true. The point is to convince his followers to repeat the lie even though it is false. Choose truth over tribe."

By denying that he led chants of “lock her up,” Trump is asking people to put tribe over truth. The point is not to convince his followers that the lie is true. The point is to convince his followers to repeat the lie even though it is false. Choose truth over tribe. https://t.co/WjKV592qnn — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 2, 2024

@JillWineBanks was more blunt, seething, "It's simpler than that. By denying he led lock her up chants, Trump is lying because he's a liar who intends to mislead his devotees." @Typewriter_Tale shared, "He said it about 100 times. What a liar. I'm sure Fox viewers realized at that moment that he was lying his ass off. They all know he said it over and over again because they loved the chant."

2016: LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP!



2024: No politician should ever be convicted — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) May 31, 2024

At an October 2016 rally in North Carolina, he outrageously declared, "For what she's done, they should lock her up." In Pennsylvania that same month, he repeated, "'Lock her up' is right." Trump did not merely parrot the chants of his rabid supporters. He made direct, unequivocal calls for jailing Clinton using different phrasing, too. "Hillary Clinton has to go to jail, OK? She has to go to jail," he ranted at a June 2016 speech in California. During an October 2016 event in Florida, he repeated the inflammatory words, "She has to go to jail," as per CNN. Even at a presidential debate in October 2016, the unhinged Trump told Clinton directly to her face, "Because you'd be in jail."

Donald Trump: I never said lock her up.



Also Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/bL8btem6kk — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) June 3, 2024

As per Yahoo! News, when Cain recently asked Trump about the same, the now-convicted former President said, "It’s easier when you win. They always said, ‘Lock her up.’ And I could have done it, but I felt it would have been a terrible thing... Hillary Clinton — I didn’t say, ‘Lock her up,’ but the people would all say, ‘Lock her up, lock her up.’ OK. Then we won, and I said pretty openly, I’d say, ‘All right, come on, just relax. Let’s go. We gotta make our country great.'”