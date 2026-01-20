Trump Says He Feared He’d Be Killed if He Gave This Bizarre Name to the ‘Gulf of America’

President Donald Trump has delivered many meme-worthy moments over the years. Recently, he attempted to mimic former President Joe Biden by moaning like Star Wars character ‘Chewbacca.’ The moment went totally viral, prompting many memes and gifs from netizens. It appears that he did it again at a recent press conference with Karoline Leavitt. Only this time, he clarified and explained his joke involving the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump’s conference highlighted an array of “wins” by his administration. That included Minnesota arrests, curbing immigration, increasing security in the Capitol, and the deportation of criminals. While listing his lengthy list of accomplishments, the POTUS pointed out the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the ‘Gulf of America.’

Trump was in the middle of highlighting the many shorelines surrounding the Gulf of Mexico. He made a false statement claiming that it has 92% of the Gulf’s shorelines. Official reports state it has about 50-52%, while the U.S. has 40-48% of shorelines. It was at this moment that Trump recalled what he was going to name the ‘Gulf of America’ and may have produced one of the greatest memes.

Trump jokingly mentioned, “I was going to call it the ‘Gulf of Trump,’ but I thought I would be killed if I did that.” The reporters present laughed with Trump as he continued to explain his joke. Apparently, Trump really wanted to do it and even ran it by his team. The MAGA leader then mimicked his team’s reaction, who didn’t think it would look “too good.”

Trump later said that he was merely joking about calling the Gulf of Mexico ‘The Gulf of Trump.’ He explained by predicting a reaction from the public, and once more used a funny voice and why he listened to his team. He said, “Trump wanted to call it the ‘Gulf of Trump,’ but he was rebuffed by his people.”

Social media platforms like Instagram, Reddit, X, and TikTok have erupted with memes, videos, and even merchandise links since Trump’s now-viral renaming joke. Netizens flaunted their creativity in a series of memes and videos roasting Trump’s remark. A few of the old-time memes also made a reappearance.

Some netizens showed a possibility for Trump to name other countries he’s allegedly trying to takeover like Canada, Greenland, and Denmark. A user on Reddit shared an image of the world map and depicted what Trump could mean when he said ‘Gulf of America.’ The user hinted that if Trump could, he would take over the whole world, calling it by the viral name.

Instagram was filled with posts with many re-sharing memes with comparisons of wanting lower grocery prices to getting the ‘Gulf of America instead. Some users suggested that perhaps Trump could go on to rename oceans in the future.

Apart from the memes, a few have reportedly turned his epic comment into actual profit. They’ve been selling merchandise online through platforms like Amazon. The merchandise includes mugs, t-shirts, and caps reading different versions of ‘Gulf of America.’ Independent creators such as Etsy also sold some pretty creative merch in light of the POTUS’s comment.