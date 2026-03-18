Trump Says He Doesn’t Like Talking to Son Eric About Irish Golf Property

Donald Trump has often admitted to being an uninvolved father. He never had to change the diapers of his kids or push them in a stroller. This time, Trump may have accidentally admitted not talking to his son Eric Trump.

Donald Trump hosted the Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the White House. There, the president mentioned his son while speaking at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon. The 79-year-old father of five revealed his love for Ireland and then discussed Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonbeg.

Trump: We’re going to have the Irish open at a property that happens to be owned by yours truly but I have nothing to do with it. I don’t even like to talk to my son. I’m allowed to. I’m allowed to run it…. If we were treated badly, I would let him know very quickly. pic.twitter.com/7F5wX4mswY — Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2026

He said, “I have nothing to do with it. I don’t even like to talk to my son. I’m allowed to. I’m allowed to run it, but I don’t choose to.” His son handles the property.

Now, he may have clarified not talking to Eric Trump about it to remove any conflict of interest that comes with owning the Irish property. But many also wondered if he really doesn’t talk to Eric. Both inferences may be true, given Trump’s well-documented distance from his children.

This year’s Irish Open is taking place at the property, which is a huge deal. Trump also bragged about what the Trump organization has done in Ireland. He called it an honor to be hosting the Irish Open, calling it “one of the greatest golf courses.”

He may also attend an event there, scheduled for September.

“I don’t even like to talk to my son.” is the only thing this man has ever said that I actually believe.😂 — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) March 17, 2026

After the clip went viral, many netizens were quick to troll Eric. One user commented, “Lol, Kimmel has a running joke where Eric is always the punchline. This will no doubt be a part of the best monologue in Late Night tonight.”

Another commenter made a crude remark about genetics and parental affection. The third one took a jab and posted, “Yeah, I can’t blame him there … I’d choose root canal or dinner with my mother-in-law over talking to ANY of the Trump sons.”

Stephen Colbert reprised his disquieting Eric Trump impression, after the president dissed his own son. pic.twitter.com/qPuAHFxCmi — LateNighter (@latenightercom) March 18, 2026

Even Stephen Colbert did not miss the chance to impersonate Eric, calling Donald Trump. He took the joke further, trying to spell his name for Donald in case the president did not even remember his son’s name.

Coming back to Trump’s Doonbeg property, there soon will be a grand ballroom, something the president has long wanted. Many online pointed to Trump’s well-known obsession with golf courses and ballrooms.

NEXT UP: Eric Trump and His Brothers Launch Jaw-Dropping Bid to Cash In on Military Drones